Futura x Nike SB Dunk Sample Emerges

Futura's upcoming Nike SB Dunk Low collab is expected to be one of the biggest sneaker releases of the year. Ahead of the launch, images of what appear to be a sample version of the sneaker have emerged.

Newly leaked images from @Soleaddictt on Instagram show an alternate version of the unreleased Futura x Nike SB Dunk Low. The latest pair still incorporates Futura's colorful grafitti and tie-dye graphic on the overlay panels, but what's new on this variation is the blue suede toe box. The sample also swaps out the grey heel tab with a white one. The tooling does remain identical to what's expected to be the retail version, with a white midsole and a blue translucent outsole.

The bad news for fans is that this sample version of the upcoming Futura x Nike SB Dunk Low collab likely won't be released to the public. As of now, release details for the sneaker project have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved.