Drake, a well-traveled and worldly man, is said to speak an impressive 74 languages (he doesn't). His linguistic pursuits have occasionally made their way into his music through languages like Spanish, French, and Patois. Drizzy's latest foray into the Spanish language on wax is "“Ahí," a track that's featured on Karol G’s new album No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto. Of course, this isn’t the first time Drake has sung in Spanish. Below, we take a look back at all the times the Toronto artist has switched from rapping and/or singing in English to Spanish in its various dialects. From regional Mexican music to a romp in San Juan with Bad Bunny, Drake is a man of many hats (and cultures).

Romeo Santos feat. Drake, "Odio" (2014)

Album: Fórmula, Vol. 2 Perhaps the catalyst for his bilingual journey, the Canadian rapper linked up with bachata icon Romeo Santos for “Odio.” These men, notorious for being heartbreakers, sing together in the song’s second verse: “I'm jealous of his kisses on your body/ Envy takes hold of me like this… I hate that man 'cause he's by your side/ I lost your love, I'm a poor devil,” and harmonizing for the nail in the coffin, “Without your love, I am nothing.”



Bad Bunny feat. Drake, "Mía" (2018)

Album: X 100PRE Duolingo must’ve paid off, because Drake walked into the studio demanding to open the song with his Spanish skills (at least, that’s how I imagine it went). Drake and Bad Bunny, two global superstars, joined forces on “MIA,” where Drizzy laid down the infectious hook, “Dile que tú eres mía, mía” (“Tell him that you’re mine, mine”).

Drake feat. Bad Bunny, “Gently” (2023)

Album: For All The Dogs Drake hasn't exactly mastered the Spanish language, and that's OK. However, the instantly meme-able Spanglish intro to his For All the Dogs cut "Gently" proves he’s got more work to do. ”I’ve been El Chico for cincuenta años,” he croons. That means, “I’ve been The Boy for 50 years.” I guess? (Drake is currently 39 years old.)

Chino Pacas with Fuerza Regida and Drake, “Modo Capone” (2024)

Album: Que Sigan Llegando Las Pacas Drake took it to Mexico with Chino Pacas and regional band Fuerza Regida a few months after his fiery feud with Kendrick Lamar seemingly settled, because whenever you go through something, traveling is definitely the way to go. He found a nice pocket in the traditional sounds of Mexican music, although I’m not sure how well singing "La ninfo mami me llama/ Me quiere en su cama, fresas y cocaine" ("The nympho baby calls me/ She wants me in her bed, strawberries and cocaine") fares with the titis.

Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR feat. Chino Pacas, "Meet Your Padre" (2025)

Album: $ome $exy $ongs 4 U Alongside Chico Pacas once again, Drake gives his sales pitch: “Mi amor, I'm not one that you can ignore/ I want your phone número, por favor.” Interestingly, he also taps into his Patois bag on the song and says, “Make the gyal step left.” No comment.

KAROL G & Drake, “Ahí” (2026)

Album: No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto Drake loves a good callback. For his latest venture into Latin music, he incorporates a line he used on the Maid of Honor highlight "New Bestie," repurposing the "I want a Latina" line in its final seconds. The song features the two sharing hook duties, singing "Téngamelo ahí / Tenlo ahí, tenlo ahí," which translates to "Hold it there for me / Hold it there, hold it there."



To Drake's credit, it does seem like he's getting better with his Spanish.

Bonus Section

Drake, "Legend" (2015)

Album: If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late



"Money taught me Spanish, make it andale,” is the extent of Drake’s Spanglish I’ll tolerate. Go big or go home.

PARTYNEXTDOOR feat. Drake and Bad Bunny, "Loyal” (Remix) (2020)