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Joseph Turuseta

Joined June 2020 | 10 posts
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Latest Stories

Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe, and Lionel Messi

The 20 Best Players at the 2026 World Cup (Updated)

How high has Lionel Messi climbed on the list of the best footballers at this summer's World Cup?

Joseph Turuseta80 days ago
A man with curly hair and a beard is wearing a white Arsenal jersey. Behind him is a red jersey on a hanger. Text reads "BEYOND THE BADGE."

New York City Pickup Football Is Premier League Coded | Beyond the Badge

Joseph Turuseta147 days ago
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Two people looking at a vintage Manchester United jersey in a store filled with various soccer jerseys.

Jordan Rose Explores Miami’s Premier League Kit Culture

Joseph Turuseta155 days ago
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A group of enthusiastic fans wearing red and white jerseys, intently watching a game in a lively bar setting.

Miami Pubs Are Locked Into Premier League Matchdays

Joseph Turuseta157 days ago
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Best sports video games list.

The 25 Best Sports Video Games of All Time, Ranked

From 'NBA Street Vol. 2' to 'ESPN NFL 2K5,' here are the best games in all of sports history, covering basketball, soccer, wrestling, football, skateboarding, and more.

Joseph Turuseta253 days ago
Messi celebrates goal during World Cup match against Netherlands

Previewing the FIFA 2022 World Cup Final: Argentina vs France 

With the World Cup final on Sunday, we break down the match between Argentina and France. Will Messi finally reach the top or will Mbappe add to his legacy?

Joseph Turuseta1371 days ago
Kylian Mbappe

The Eight Most Impressive Stars at the 2022 World Cup

From the stars names like Mbappé to the less-heralded names like Yunus Musah, we selected the seven most impressive stars at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Joseph Turuseta1378 days ago
Messi during qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

10 Players to Watch During the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The best players across the globe will swap their club kits and report for international duty. Here are players you should watch for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Joseph Turuseta1395 days ago
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