Recorded in isolation in Hawaii and released as the first project on her own imprint, Bichota Records, the album marks a superstar flex where Karol trades stadium-sized bangers for a headphone-ready, emotionally heavy body of work.

Like the best artists, Karol G's career can be broken down into eras, from the bare, stripped down vibes of Ocean to the colorful, globe-spanning energy of Tropicoqueta—which came out last year. And so when she was sending out signs that she was going to put out another album, it seemed like again she was pivoting. During her record-breaking performance at Coachella in April she performed "Después de Ti," a slow-burn ballad with Cigarettes After Sex guitarist Greg Gonzalez. A couple of months later, she graced the cover of Elle, and in an interview insinuated that the album she was working on was going to be more emotive, saying "I'm inviting everyone to be a little more dramatic, a little more extra." She also revealed that she recorded the album in isolation in Hawaii. "In making this album, I put a lot into being alone," she said. "I did a lot of hiking alone. I would climb the mountains alone. I would stand there gazing at the sky. I learned a lot about enjoying my solitude in this industry—we are really, really lonely. Compared to the rest of the world, you're very isolated." A couple of weeks later, we get No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto, her sixth studio album. (The album title translated into English is “I Don't Regret Feeling So Much.”) And similar to what Karol has been saying, the album is a contemplative (but not always downbeat) collection of songs. The album features two of the biggest commercial superstars in music (Drake and Bruno Mars), and the perreo single "Matadora" is quite raunchy—but despite that, the album largely represents the late summer blues, down to the cover, which features a hazy, dusky blue, which seems indebted to Britney Spears’ In the Zone. No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto is an old-school breakup album, one covering most of the stages of grief, from anger (“Te Llevas To'”) to depression (“Final Feliz”) to finally acceptance (“Eclipse”). (Although never mentioned by name, the assumption is the album is about the end of her relationship with Feid.) The album is a complete 180 from the colorful soundscape on Tropicoqueta.

Here are our five initial takeaways.

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No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto automatically enters the heartbreak canon

For artists, heartbreak is one of the most fertile fields to mine in. And it's been a while since we've gotten a major pop album this singularly focused on the theme. Where Karol benefits is that while the topic is consistent, the musical palettes are diverse enough to make heartbreak come in various different flavors. If you read the lyrics to songs like album opener "Te Llevas To" and "Bebiendo Lágrimas," you'd think you're getting ready for a crying season. But those songs are built around energetic productions—an EDM base for the former, a hypnotic reggaeton heater for the latter. Then there are the songs that are slower and more downbeat, most notably the devastating "Final Feliz," but even those have an alternative energy that keeps you on your toes. That song was produced by alt artist Oklou and has a similar whimsical, deconstructed sound that Karol effortlessly fits herself into. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo

This is Drake’s best Spanish performance yet

In the past, when we've heard Señor Drizzy cook en Español, it's been a pretty mixed bag. He sounded natural on Bad Bunny's "MIA," but he was straight-up cringe on "Meet Your Padres" with Chino Pacas. "Ahí" is one of his better showings—arguably the best Spanish performance of his career. After years of teased collabs, this is the first collaboration between the two, and it's mostly a winner. He delivers on all fronts: his pronunciation feels natural, and his lyricism actually has some emotional depth. "I don't want to pressure you at all. Don't worry, I'm here for you. / I'll wait for my moment, baby," he sings (translated from Spanish). Rather than sounding like a guest dropped into the song, Drake feels woven into it, stepping in and harmonizing with Karol on the chorus and bridge, over the tranquil Afro-reggaeton production. The song isn't perfect. The weakest part of his performance comes when he switches back to English and starts to call back to his song “New Bestie,” resurrecting the "I want a Latina" line. It's a cute move, but one that feels too calculated in how it's trying to spark virality. —Antonio Johri

The production details a new approach for Karol

Compared to the journey through Latin American folk music we received on Tropicoqueta, No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto is a much more conservative take on Latin pop. Rather than continuing that experimentation, it feels like Karol is homing back in on the popetón formula that made Mañana Será Bonito so successful. Her go-to producer, Ovy on the Drums, brings back that familiar sound with tight drums and airy melodies across "Bebiendo Lágrimas," "Ahí," and "¿Con quién andará?" Tainy also lends a hand on the lead single "Matadora" and "BbY WOW," the latter of which samples "Coolie Dance Rhythm." It's one of the better uses of the sample, as they flip the familiar rhythm into a melancholy pop banger. She does venture out, though, hopping in her Selena bag with the more Tejano/cumbia-inspired "Alguien que te amaba." Karol sounds like a natural, with her powerful vocals shining over sparkly production. —Antonio Johri

"Still” is the album shocker

Maybe the most surprising moment on the album comes with "Still," an '80s-inspired emo duet with Bruno Mars. The song is fully in English and is one of the stronger cuts on the album, showcasing the natural chemistry the two have. The question, of course, is how much more English-language music is in Karol's future. In an interview with Rolling Stone, she spoke about the song, saying that even if a full-length English album seems out of the picture, she's down to doing more music in English. "I'm super open,” she said. "The only thing I wouldn't do is sit down and try to do a whole album in English like, 'This is my English album.'”—Dimas Sanfiorenzo

This album represents a superstar pivot