The Most Interesting Tour of the Summer Meets the Most Interesting Fans in the World

Right before kicking off their summer, Fuerza fans got a quick sneak peek of things to come when the band appeared in videos featuring The Most Interesting Man in the World.

As weeks passed, Dos Equis continued to drop bread crumbs for fans, eventually revealing a Fuerza Regida x The Most Interesting Man in the World merch collection.

Next up, tour time. With Fuerza Regida on the road for their massive, fully sold-out “This is Our Dream” tour, Dos Equis and Complex sent host Natasha Martinez to stops in Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, and New York to tap in and find “The Most Interesting Fans in the World.” The Fuerza faithful did not disappoint, with fans pouring their hearts out professing their love for the band and making their cases for why they belonged among the upper echelon fans of Fuerza Regida.

Their prizes? Pieces from “The Most Interesting Collab in the World” capsule collection, a hat, shirt, belt and signature red bandana, adding style and flavor to their fits and getting them concert ready.



Some might say this turned out to be the collab of the summer. The fans of Fuerza might agree.



And the tour? Well, Fuerza Regida’s “This is Our Dream” tour proved so popular and sold out so fast that the band has announced a second leg to the tour, hitting 10 new cities across the United States. That equals more opportunities to score and wear more merch.



Stay thirsty, my friends.