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Fox Purchases Roku for $22B
Pop Culture

Fox Agrees to Buy Roku in $22 Billion Streaming Deal

The media power move that could reshape streaming as Fox bets big on Roku’s 100M+ households, advertising business and data.

Bernadette Giacomazzo31 days ago
Erik Per Sullivan Turned Down 'Buckets of Money' for 'Malcolm in the Middle' Reboot
Pop Culture

Why Erik Per Sullivan Turned Down the 'Malcolm in the Middle' Revival

He was offered 'buckets of money' to return as Dewey. Here’s why Erik Per Sullivan chose Harvard, privacy, and a new future over the 'Malcolm in the Middle' reboot.

Bernadette Giacomazzo101 days ago
Beloved 'Simpsons' Character Duffman Kicked Off Show 'Forever' After 30 Years
Pop Culture

‘The Simpsons’ Says Goodbye to Duffman ‘Forever’ After Nearly 30 Years

After nearly three decades in Springfield, the Duff Beer mascot is officially done on the long-running animated series.

Bernadette Giacomazzo190 days ago
Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell in the all-new The Liar episode of PRISON BREAK airing Tuesday, April 18 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Pop Culture

Beloved 2000s Crime Show Eyes Return With Hulu Reboot

A cult favorite crime series will soon return eight years after its previous cancellation.

Richard Chachowski267 days ago
Mark Sanchez in a dress shirt and tie, wearing a lanyard, stands outdoors with a focused expression.
Sports

Mark Sanchez and Fox Sued After Alleged Assault in Indianapolis

A delivery driver accused the former NFL star of assault — and Fox of negligence — following last week's encounter.

Alex Ocho283 days ago
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Meg Griffin and a giant chicken arguing in a dining room, with chicken-themed paintings on the walls.
Pop Culture

‘Family Guy’ Mainstay Ernie the Giant Chicken Killed by Meg Griffin

It seems Ernie won't return for Season 24 of the Fox show.

tara mahadevan283 days ago
Brady Quinn
Sports

Brady Quinn, Who Replaced Mark Sanchez, Is Married to Olympic Gymnast Alicia Sacramone

Brady Quinn is stepping in for Fox NFL analyst Mark Sanchez after Sanchez was arrested in Indianapolis. His wife won Olympic medals.

Jessica Mcbride284 days ago
Hank and Peggy Hill return to a changed Arlen, Texas to reconnect with old friends Dale, Boomhauer, and Bill.
Pop Culture

'King of the Hill' Revival Hints at Surprising Family Reunion

The series is gearing up for a new installment, complete with the potential for a surprising family reunion and fresh character developments.

Lucille Barilla352 days ago
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EMPIRE: L-R: Terrence Howard, Taraji P. Henson and Jussie Smollett in the "Never Doubt I Love" episode of EMPIRE airing Wednesday, April 24 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Pop Culture

Mansion Featured on 'Empire' Sold for $6.5 Million After 12 Years on Market

The home sold for 41 percent less than the original asking price.

Jaelani Turner-Williams434 days ago
Two people are pictured side by side. On the left, a woman with long blonde hair smiles, wearing a black jacket. On the right, a man with short, light brown hair wears a black shirt, looking to the side.
Sports

Skip Bayless Accused of Offering Fox Hairstylist $1.5 MIllion for Sex

Noushin Faraji, a former hairstylist for Fox Sports, filed a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and battery.

Alex Ocho557 days ago
Lee Daniels
Pop Culture

Lee Daniels Says Working on ‘Empire’ Was ‘Horrible’ and ‘Absolutely the Worst Experience’

Daniels adds he got paid well enough to put his kids through college.

tara mahadevan679 days ago
Pop Culture

'The Simpsons' Acknowledged Homer Stopped Strangling Bart on The Show With A Joke: 'Times Have Changed'

Homer hasn't put his hands around Bart's neck since season 31, which aired between 2019 and 2020.

Jaelani Turner-Williams983 days ago
Sports

‘Undisputed' Taking 2-Month Hiatus to Find Skip Bayless’ New Co-Host After Shannon Sharpe’s Departure

Shannon Sharpe exited 'Undisputed' last month with a tearful goodbye.

Joe Price1105 days ago
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Corinne Fox and Jamie Foxx
Pop Culture

Jamie Foxx and Daughter Corrine Announce Game Show 'We Are Family' Following Health Scare

Despite the actor's recent health scare, the father-daughter duo are joining forces for a music-centric game show set to premiere in 2024

Brad Callas1158 days ago
50 Cent attends premiere of Starz's 'Power'
Pop Culture

50 Cent Celebrates Signing Multi-Year Fox Broadcast Deal: 'I Don't Miss'

Fresh off making hit Starz series including the burgeoning 'Power' franchise and 'Black Mafia Family,' 50 Cent is now moving forward with Fox.

Brad Callas1248 days ago

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