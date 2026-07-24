After years of chaotic brawls with Peter Griffin, Family Guy’s infamous Giant Chicken is finally dead. We look back at the most unforgettable moments, ranked from outrageous to legendary.Kevin Wong
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From 'A Different World,’ to 'Good Times,’ ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' and 'Sister, Sister,' here are the 30 best Black TV shows and sitcoms of all time.Julian Kimble
From that awful hate letter and turning himself into Chicago PD to his trial and sentencing, here’s a timeline of former 'Empire' star Jussie Smollett’s ordeal.Khal
The Fox News host expressed his concerns over perceived falsehoods being shared by CNN, and in the process admitted that he does indeed lie.Brenton Blanchet