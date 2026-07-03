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A green and black outdoor shoe with pink laces, featuring a rugged design and durable sole.
Sneakers

Crocs Quick Trail Racer: How to Buy

The ruggedized trail sneaker from Crocs is available now on Complex.

Complex Staff16 days ago
A pair of red Timberland-style boots with black padded collars and tan rubber soles. They have silver eyelets and a branded tag.
Style

Timberland 6" Waterproof Boot in Ruby: How to Buy

The icon gets a new colorway, and it's available now on Complex.

Complex Staff59 days ago
A pair of tan suede slip-on shoes with a buckle strap and thick sole, viewed from the side.
Style

Clarks Wallabee Hair-On Pack and More: How to Buy

Clarks is back with a new drop that spans tiger-print, suede moccasins, and a classic boat shoe.

Complex Staff65 days ago
Timberland
Style

OUR LEGACY WORK SHOP and Timberland Go Outdoors in New Collaboration

The capsule includes a fresh take on the Timberland 6-Inch Boot and other pieces suitable for nature.

Jaelani Turner-Williams143 days ago
Image via ECCO
Style

ECCO Debuts New Technology-Led Sneakers Built For Walking

Combining ECCO ENCORE and BIOM technology with a GORE-TEX SURROUND construction, the 720 GTX is versatile and built for all-day comfort.

Yemi Abiade151 days ago
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A person in a dark setting, wearing a leather jacket and jewelry, crouches by a car with boxes labeled "Jason Demaci."
Style

Jason Demaci Details His Plans to Building America’s Next Great Luxury House

Following early support from stars like Yeat and J Balvin, Demaci’s latest release lands exclusively on Complex on January 2 in two limited colorways.

Shinnie Park197 days ago
Pharrell Williams at the 2025 Footwear News Achievement Awards held at Cipriani 25 Broadway on December 03, 2025 in New York, New York.
Music

Pharrell Addresses Recent Political Comments, Says He Will Always Fight to 'Level the Playing Field'

Pharrell addressed the controversy while accepting the Shoe of the Year award at the 2025 Footwear News Achievement Awards.

Joe Price227 days ago
Rosalía wearing sunglasses and a headscarf smiles and waves at the camera, surrounded by people in a street setting.
Music

Rosalía Finds It 'Disgusting' When Men Show Their Feet in Public: 'Not Even a Tiny Bit Attractive'

Rosalía makes a strong case against men who insist on subjecting the general public to their feet.

Trace William Cowen248 days ago
Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom
Style

Takashi Murakami's Ohana Hatake Ohana Full-Bloom: How to Buy

The artist's footwear line is available now on Complex in Sangria and Moonlit Blue.

Complex Staff255 days ago
A sleek, futuristic white high-top sneaker with a thick strap and minimalist design on a dark background.
Style

Maison Margiela Reintroduces the Future Sneaker: What to Know

The return stands as a statement on the “unconventional vision” at the core of the Paris-headquartered fashion house.

Trace William Cowen290 days ago
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Lil Uzi vert with spiky hair sits on a rooftop, holding a sneaker to their ear like a phone. Several black-and-white sneakers hang nearby.
Style

Exclusive: Lil Uzi Vert on Starring in New Vans Premium Old Skool Campaign

"I wear anything I want," Uzi says of their approach to fashion.

Trace William Cowen425 days ago
Takashi Murakami in a press photo.
Style

Takashi Murakami Announces New Footwear Brand Ohana Hatake

After teasing the brand throughout the year, Murakami's independent footwear company has arrived.

Complex Staff612 days ago
Close-up of two pairs of white modern athletic sneakers with intricate designs and textured soles stacked on top of each other against a dark background
Style

Versace Turns to Roman God Mercury for Inspiration in Futuristic Footwear Collection

Made in Italy with a careful attention to detail, the Versace Mercury lineup is set for release next month.

Trace William Cowen788 days ago
Person in green backdrop wearing layered outfit & sunglasses, flanked by shoe design sketches
Style

YSL Artist Strick Expands Into Footwear With Conzuri Collaboration

Strick is currently fresh off the rollout of his Young Thug and James Blake-featuring "Kisses Make Sure" track.

Trace William Cowen869 days ago
Style

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Debuts New One-of-One 'Flames' Timberlands

Timberland gave the Oklahoma City Thunder star an exclusive pair of boots featuring his jersey number.

Jaelani Turner-Williams871 days ago
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notwoways arw subsolar sneaker lead
Style

Technical Footwear Label Notwoways Drops Sandy ‘ARW Subsolar’ Sneaker

Callum McGinley and Rockwell Princely’s London-based notwoways has expanded its technical footwear lineage with the launch of its new ARW Subsolar sneaker.

Sanj Patel1193 days ago
Givenchy releases TK MX sneakers
Style

Givenchy Drops TK-MX Sneaker Models for Spring/Summer 2023

The label's creative director Matthew M. Williams unveiled the men's designs on the runway last year. The women's models will be available next month.

Joshua Espinoza1247 days ago

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