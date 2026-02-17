ECCO Debuts New Technology-Led Sneakers Built For Walking

Since 1963, ECCO has kept the world on its feet. The Danish footwear and leather goods brand has combined innovative mechanics with unique comfort to push out generations of shoes benefitting any terrain.



The brand’s long-running line of kicks—engineered with its signature BIOM technology—has been especially popular, having been scanned and moulded based on the feet of over 2000 athletes. This has made their shoes an industry leader in make and build.



Out now as part of its 2026 Spring/Summer collection is the ECCO BIOM 720 GTX, a durable all-rounder designed to handle heavy wet weather. Combining ECCO ENCORE and BIOM technology with a GORE-TEX SURROUND construction, the 720 GTX is versatile and built for all-day comfort.



ECCO’s ENCORE technology itself prioritises cushioning, breathability and flexibility to make your walk, hike or commute all the more plush. Offering protection from every angle possible, the shoes can be worn all year-round.



The BIOM 720 GTX comes in two key styles, for men and women. ECCO’s newest collection is out now, available online and in-store for £170.