Versace Turns to Roman God Mercury for Inspiration in Futuristic Footwear Collection

Made in Italy with a careful attention to detail, the Versace Mercury lineup is set for release next month.

May 22, 2024
Close-up of two pairs of white modern athletic sneakers with intricate designs and textured soles stacked on top of each other against a dark background
Image via Versace
Close-up of two pairs of white modern athletic sneakers with intricate designs and textured soles stacked on top of each other against a dark background
Image via Versace

Premium-quality calf leather and a striking single sole are on full display in the lineup of Versace’s latest footwear drop, dubbed the Versace Mercury.

The unisex collection, initially slated to be made available at a limited capacity, is set to launch June 4 via the Italian luxury brand’s official site and select boutique locations. As the collection’s name makes clear, Mercury, a god known for leading shopkeepers and merchants, serves as the core inspiration behind the shoe, 

Below, get a slightly closer look at what to expect with Versace Mercury, each shoe from which is made possible thanks to the unparalleled work of 27 craftspeople.

Stack of three white, intricate, modern sneakers with detailed textures and futuristic design elements, displayed against a black background. No people present
Image via Versace
A pair of white sneakers and a pair of black sneakers are arranged artfully with their soles facing out, creating a dynamic, symmetrical display
Image via Versace
