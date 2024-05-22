Versace Turns to Roman God Mercury for Inspiration in Futuristic Footwear Collection

Premium-quality calf leather and a striking single sole are on full display in the lineup of Versace’s latest footwear drop, dubbed the Versace Mercury.

The unisex collection, initially slated to be made available at a limited capacity, is set to launch June 4 via the Italian luxury brand’s official site and select boutique locations. As the collection’s name makes clear, Mercury, a god known for leading shopkeepers and merchants, serves as the core inspiration behind the shoe,

Below, get a slightly closer look at what to expect with Versace Mercury, each shoe from which is made possible thanks to the unparalleled work of 27 craftspeople.