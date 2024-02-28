Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Debuts New One-of-One 'Flames' Timberlands

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to be a favorite among fashion brands. To prove it, footwear company Timberland gifted the Oklahoma City Thunder player an extremely rare piece to show their appreciation.
On Tuesday, the Toronto-born athlete sported Timberland's 8-inch "Flames" boots, which were designed over the course of five days by the brand's senior footwear designer, Chris Dixon, and senior manager of engineering of The Shed and Advanced Concepts and Energy, Tadd Smith. The Shed is Timberland’s exclusive prototyping lab and maker space, which resides at their global headquarters in New Hampshire.
"This was a gratitude project to SGA because of the love he shows to Timberland off court," Dixon said about the boots. "We wanted to congratulate him on a phenomenal first half of the season and gift him something to keep him on fire. We wanted to execute a unique, custom 1 of 1 design for who we feel is one of the top players in the world."
Previously named GQ's Most Stylish NBA Player and Most Stylish Man of the Year, Gilgeous-Alexander has flaunted his custom-made threads at the 2023 Met Gala and season two of the HBO Max reality competition show, The Hype.
"Since I was a kid, I’ve loved fashion and shopping," the athlete once told Flaunt. "My parents made sure my brother and I always left the house looking the part and it has become part of my identity."