Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Debuts New One-of-One 'Flames' Timberlands

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to be a favorite among fashion brands. To prove it, footwear company Timberland gifted the Oklahoma City Thunder player an extremely rare piece to show their appreciation.

On Tuesday, the Toronto-born athlete sported Timberland's 8-inch "Flames" boots, which were designed over the course of five days by the brand's senior footwear designer, Chris Dixon, and senior manager of engineering of The Shed and Advanced Concepts and Energy, Tadd Smith. The Shed is Timberland’s exclusive prototyping lab and maker space, which resides at their global headquarters in New Hampshire.