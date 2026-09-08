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Back to School Shoes 2022: The Best Sneakers to Buy This Year
From New Balance 990v3's to Nike Cortez to Reebok Club C's and Adidas Gazelles, These Are All the Best Shoes to Buy For Back to School Fall 2022
The Best Basketball Sneakers to Buy Right Now
We've come a long way from balling in Chucks. From the Nike KD 15 to the Air Jordan 36 and Adidas Dame 8, here are the best basketball shoes to buy right now.
The 10 Best Sneakers to Wear This Summer
The best shoes you can wear during Summer 2022 including the Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe, Nike SB Dunk, New Balance 990, & more.
'Orange Paisley' Nike Dunk Lows Are Dropping This Week
The Nike Dunk Low is reportedly releasing next year in multiple colorways with a paisley print twist. Click here for a detailed look and early release info.
'72-10' Air Jordan 11 Low Is Officially Releasing in May
Jordan Brand is releasing an Air Jordan 11 Low Retro in a familiar '72-10' colorway in May 2022. Find out more details including release date info here.
Detailed Look at the 'Taxi' Air Jordan 12 Golf
The Air Jordan 12 Low will be returning in the original "Taxi" colorway with a new update as a performance golf shoe. Click here for the release info.
Chicago Bulls Colors Appear on This Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT
The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT is releasing next year in a Chicago Bulls-themed colorway. Click here for a first look and early release information.
'White/Black' Nike Dunk Lows Are Reportedly Dropping Soon
The Nike Dunk Low is release in 2022 in a familiar white/black color scheme with a twist. Click here for a first look and updated release date information.
Detailed Look at the 'OG' Adidas NMD V3
Official images have surfaced of the Adidas NMD V3 calling back to original colorways of the Adidas NMD_R1 from 2015. Click here for a detailed look.
Solebox Has a Bape Sta Collab Releasing Soon
Solebox announced it will be collaborating with A Bathing Ape for a first ever made in Italy Bape Sta. Click here for an official look and release info.
Cam'ron Reminisces on Allen Iverson and Reebok Sneakers
In an exclusive Q&A interview, Hip-Hop veteran Cam’ron discusses the legacy he and Allen Iverson have had on fashion, sneaker trends, Reebok collabs, and more.
Nike Is Dropping Dunk Lows With a Vintage Treatment
Nike will be releasing a Dunk Low in a traditional white and navy colorblocking with a vintage twist. Click here for an official look at the upcoming release.
Winter Shoes: The 10 Best Sneakers to Beat Up This Winter
The best shoes you can beat up in winter conditions without worrying about wear and tear, including sneakers such as Air Jordans, Yeezy, Reebok, and more.
Size? Has Three New Balance 550 Collabs Dropping in 2022
New Balance continues its streak of collaborations in 2022 with a three new styles of the New Balance 550 with UK retailer Size? Click here for a first look.
This Custom New Balance 550 Features Actual Meteorite Pieces
Celebrating Adam McKay's upcoming 'Don't Look Up' film, Netflix is releasing a custom New Balance 550 that features meteorite materials. Find out more here.
Why ESPN Chose Adidas for Its First-Ever Sneaker Collab
Adidas & ESPN have teamed up for their first official sneaker collab. We spoke with ESPN’s Christopher McClure, for more details on the Top Ten Hi release.
Spooky Themes Are Returning to the Nike Dunk Low This Fall
A new Halloween-themed Nike Dunk Low with glow-in-the-dark details is coming out in 2021. Find the release date, images, and more details here.
A New Adidas Yeezy 500 High Is on the Way
Kanye West's 'Mist Stone' Adidas Yeezy 500 High comes dressed in grey and charcoal tones on the upper. Click here for a detailed look and release info.