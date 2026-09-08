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seanvillavicencio

Joined June 2021 | 22 posts
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Latest Stories

Best Back to School Sneakers Fall 2022 Header Image

Back to School Shoes 2022: The Best Sneakers to Buy This Year

From New Balance 990v3's to Nike Cortez to Reebok Club C's and Adidas Gazelles, These Are All the Best Shoes to Buy For Back to School Fall 2022

seanvillavicencio1492 days ago
Nike KD 15

The Best Basketball Sneakers to Buy Right Now

We've come a long way from balling in Chucks. From the Nike KD 15 to the Air Jordan 36 and Adidas Dame 8, here are the best basketball shoes to buy right now.

seanvillavicencio1521 days ago
Summer Sneakers 2022

The 10 Best Sneakers to Wear This Summer

The best shoes you can wear during Summer 2022 including the Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe, Nike SB Dunk, New Balance 990, &amp; more.

seanvillavicencio1527 days ago
Nike Dunk Low 'Paisley Teal' DH4401 101 Pair

'Orange Paisley' Nike Dunk Lows Are Dropping This Week

The Nike Dunk Low is reportedly releasing next year in multiple colorways with a paisley print twist. Click here for a detailed look and early release info.

seanvillavicencio1557 days ago
Air Jordan 11 Retro Low '72-10' AV2187 001 Pair

'72-10' Air Jordan 11 Low Is Officially Releasing in May

Jordan Brand is releasing an Air Jordan 11 Low Retro in a familiar '72-10' colorway in May 2022. Find out more details including release date info here.

seanvillavicencio1599 days ago
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Air Jordan 12 Golf 'Taxi' DH4120 100 Pair

Detailed Look at the 'Taxi' Air Jordan 12 Golf

The Air Jordan 12 Low will be returning in the original "Taxi" colorway with a new update as a performance golf shoe. Click here for the release info.

seanvillavicencio1667 days ago
Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT CT0979 610 Pair

Chicago Bulls Colors Appear on This Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT

The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT is releasing next year in a Chicago Bulls-themed colorway. Click here for a first look and early release information.

seanvillavicencio1714 days ago
Nike Dunk Low White/Black First Look

'White/Black' Nike Dunk Lows Are Reportedly Dropping Soon

The Nike Dunk Low is release in 2022 in a familiar white/black color scheme with a twist. Click here for a first look and updated release date information.

seanvillavicencio1723 days ago
Adidas NMD V3 "OG" GX5784

Detailed Look at the 'OG' Adidas NMD V3

Official images have surfaced of the Adidas NMD V3 calling back to original colorways of the Adidas NMD_R1 from 2015. Click here for a detailed look.

seanvillavicencio1724 days ago
Solebox x A Bathing Ape Bapesta

Solebox Has a Bape Sta Collab Releasing Soon

Solebox announced it will be collaborating with A Bathing Ape for a first ever made in Italy Bape Sta. Click here for an official look and release info.

seanvillavicencio1730 days ago
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Cam'ron Reebok Campaign Lead Image

Cam'ron Reminisces on Allen Iverson and Reebok Sneakers

In an exclusive Q&amp;A interview, Hip-Hop veteran Cam’ron discusses the legacy he and Allen Iverson have had on fashion, sneaker trends, Reebok collabs, and more.

seanvillavicencio1730 days ago
Nike Dunk Low Navy Vintage Lead

Nike Is Dropping Dunk Lows With a Vintage Treatment

Nike will be releasing a Dunk Low in a traditional white and navy colorblocking with a vintage twist. Click here for an official look at the upcoming release.

seanvillavicencio1732 days ago
Best Winter Sneakers 2021

Winter Shoes: The 10 Best Sneakers to Beat Up This Winter

The best shoes you can beat up in winter conditions without worrying about wear and tear, including sneakers such as Air Jordans, Yeezy, Reebok, and more.

seanvillavicencio1738 days ago
Size? x New Balance 550 Collaboration

Size? Has Three New Balance 550 Collabs Dropping in 2022

New Balance continues its streak of collaborations in 2022 with a three new styles of the New Balance 550 with UK retailer Size? Click here for a first look.

seanvillavicencio1738 days ago
Dibiasky New Balance 550 Custom

This Custom New Balance 550 Features Actual Meteorite Pieces

Celebrating Adam McKay's upcoming 'Don't Look Up' film, Netflix is releasing a custom New Balance 550 that features meteorite materials. Find out more here.

seanvillavicencio1743 days ago
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ESPN x Adidas Top Ten GZ1072

Why ESPN Chose Adidas for Its First-Ever Sneaker Collab

Adidas &amp; ESPN have teamed up for their first official sneaker collab. We spoke with ESPN’s Christopher McClure, for more details on the Top Ten Hi release.

seanvillavicencio1798 days ago
Nike Dunk Low 'Halloween' DD0357-100 Pair

Spooky Themes Are Returning to the Nike Dunk Low This Fall

A new Halloween-themed Nike Dunk Low with glow-in-the-dark details is coming out in 2021. Find the release date, images, and more details here.

seanvillavicencio1808 days ago
Adidas Yeezy 500 High 'Mist Stone' Lateral

A New Adidas Yeezy 500 High Is on the Way

Kanye West's 'Mist Stone' Adidas Yeezy 500 High comes dressed in grey and charcoal tones on the upper. Click here for a detailed look and release info.

seanvillavicencio1815 days ago

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