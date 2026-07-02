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Sneakers

Crocs Quick Trail Racer: How to Buy

The ruggedized trail sneaker from Crocs is available now on Complex.

A green and black outdoor shoe with pink laces, featuring a rugged design and durable sole.
Complex

Crocs’ Quick Trail Racer is available in two colorways, available now on Complex.

The Quick Trail Racer marks a different direction for Crocs: one built around function on uneven ground. The silhouette pairs water-repellent mesh with a rubberized toe box and toggle laces, translating the brand's comfort-first DNA into a design built to handle trail conditions. The all-black execution strips away any distraction, letting the construction speak for itself.

The silhouette, inspired by outdoor footwear but crafted for urban adventure, comes in Utility Orange and Trophy.

Where to buy the Crocs Quick Trail Racer

If you’re looking to add a new shoe to your rotation, shop Crocs on Complex.

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