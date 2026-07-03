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R.A.D. launched this year and is the meeting of a former A Bathing Ape retail employee and ex Nike designer who are making hype CrossFit sneakers.Matt Welty
Several months after opening up about being in the worst shape of his life, Will Smith took to social media this weekend to share his fitness journey.Brad Callas
Pop Culture
Karl-Anthony Towns Hits Back at Critics of Jordyn Woods' Weight Loss: 'Fitness Saved Her Life'
Karl-Anthony Towns is not here for critics of Jordyn Woods’ weight loss after she posted a before and after comparison shot of herself on Instagram.Joe Price
Health doesn’t have to cost you your wealth. Complex shares 2021’s best fitness trackers & watches, including the Apple Watch, Fitbit Luxe, mioPod, & moreAlex Bracetti