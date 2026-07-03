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PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: Lenny Kravitz attends Day Fifteen of the 2026 French Open on June 07, 2026 in Paris, France.
Music

Lenny Kravitz, 62, Shares How He Maintains Size 28 Waist

Hint: It involves working out in leather pants.

Jaelani Turner-Williams3 days ago
A woman with long blonde hair stands on stage holding an award, smiling, with the name "Elizabeth S." displayed in the background.
Life

Elizabeth Smart Reveals Bodybuilding Photos, Says She’s ‘Proud’ of Her Body

'I am so proud of my body, and I want to celebrate it,' said Elizabeth Smart.

Helen Storms87 days ago
Arnold Schwarzenegger, in a blue suit, poses with his son Joseph Baena at an event.
Sports

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Wins Big at Debut Bodybuilding Show

The 28-year-old took multiple titles and a silver medal for his debut performance.

Alex Ocho112 days ago
Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Style

Arnold Schwarzenegger Proves He Was 'Frame Mogging' Decades Before Term Existed

The seven-time Mr. Olympia referenced the term while looking back at his body-builder days.

Joshua Espinoza135 days ago
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In this image released on December 31, 2025, BigXthaPlug performs onstage at "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" 2026.
Music

BigXThaPlug Shares Proof He's In the Gym to Avoid Ozempic, BBL Allegations: ‘This All Hard Work’

The Dallas rapper wants fans to know that his progress is due to "hard work" and "dedication."

Jaelani Turner-Williams193 days ago
Blood Pressure Check
Life

Experts Warn Against Drinking Too Many Energy Drinks After Healthy Man Has Stroke

A healthy man suffered a stroke after consuming large amounts of energy drinks, prompting warnings from doctors about potential risks.

Jessica Mcbride215 days ago
Instagram fitness model Laura Saponara has detailed a viral 'celestial' date she once had.
Pop Culture

Fitness Influencer Laura Saponara Says Bizarre 'Celestial' Date Made Her Viral

Instagram fitness model Laura Saponara has detailed a viral 'celestial' date she once had.

Maggie Ekberg218 days ago
protein powder
Life

Your Favorite Protein Shake Might Be Serving You Lead — Study Finds

The study looked at 23 popular protein shakes and powders and found lead levels that raised concern.

Jessica Mcbride277 days ago
Lil Jon flexing his muscles, wearing sunglasses and a medal, standing in front of a backdrop with logos for a bodybuilding event.
Music

Lil Jon Expands Crunk Legend Status With Third-Place Finish in Muscle Beach Venice Competition

“Thanks to all that supported me on this journey,” Lil Jon told fans.

Trace William Cowen318 days ago
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Drake and Bobbi Althoff people are sitting on a bed with pillows, facing each other. A microphone is placed between them.
Music

Drake Talks Fake Abs and BBL Allegations With Bobbi Althoff

In his most recent interview with Bobbi Althoff, Drake addressed speculation that he has fake abs.

tara mahadevan320 days ago
A man wearing sunglasses and a leather jacket sits on a couch, looking at the camera.
Music

Gunna Hosts ‘P Factory’ Wellness Event at House of Athlete

Gunna hosted his inaugural three-day ‘P Factory’ wellness weekend, inspiring participants by sharing his own fitness journey.

Mark Elibert322 days ago
Lil Terrio
Pop Culture

Lil Terrio Details Weight Loss Journey With New Photo: 'They Said I Would Die From Obesity'

Terrio told her followers to keep showing up to overcome adversity.

Mark Elibert330 days ago
Kane Brown performs on DAY 2 of Country Summer Music Festival at Sonoma County Fairgrounds.
Pop Culture

Celebrities React to Kane Brown’s Jaw‑Dropping Fitness Transformation

The country star revealed his toned new look on Instagram, prompting reactions from celebs like Taylor Lautner and fans alike.

Sienna Dubois 334 days ago
Rapper Blueface smiling, wearing a black sweater and multiple gold chains, with a blurred natural background.
Music

Blueface Shares Prison Photos Showing Off His New Physique

The "Thotiana" rapper started his four-year prison sentence last September.

tara mahadevan334 days ago
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: Terry Crews seen at Apple Original Films and A24's HIGHEST 2 LOWEST - Los Angeles Special Screening at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Ted Mann Theater on August 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Terry Crews Says He Burned 7,000 Calories After One 'America's Got Talent' Episode

The actor says he exerted tremendous "energy" while hosting the talent competition.

Jaelani Turner-Williams338 days ago
A hand reaching for a dumbbell from a rack in a gym setting.
Sports

Championship Bodybuilder and Fitness Influencer Hayley McNeff Dead at 37

McNeff competed as a professional bodybuilder, at one point taking home a championship.

Brad Appleton339 days ago
A man wearing sunglasses flexes his muscles, wearing a shirt that says "I'm Rich Enough for Me!!" against a dark background.
Music

Benzino Launches OnlyFans to Show Off Gym-Honed Physique

Zino relaunches his OnlyFans, saying his gym dedication inspires him to show off his physique.

Mark Elibert340 days ago

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