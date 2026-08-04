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Bella Hadid Captures Spirit of Los Angeles Fitness In ALO Pre-Fall Campaign

The model seamlessly reflects the mind-body roots of the fashion brand for their new collection.

ALO
ALO

Bella Hadid fronts a new ALO campaign dedicated to the holistic spirit of Los Angeles.

The lifestyle and activewear brand released its Pre-Fall 2026 campaign on Tuesday (August 4), featuring Hadid across natural and urban landscapes in the City of Angels. Hadid, who hails from Los Angeles, wears Alo essentials throughout the campaign, as seen in photographs that represent her vigorous fitness routine.

"As I've gotten older, I've realized how important it is to create space for myself. Whether that's slowing down, moving my body, or just taking a moment to reconnect, those little rituals have become such a big part of how I take care of myself. To me, that's what wellness is all about, and it's always been something I associate with ALO," Hadid said in a press release.

Alo’s EVP of Marketing & Creative, Summer Nacewicz, described Hadid as someone who "moves seamlessly between the worlds of fashion, wellness, and culture while remaining deeply connected to herself through it all.”

Hadid wears several key pieces from the pre-fall collection, including the Airlift Rebel Bra and High-Waist 7/8 Rebel Legging, both in ivory, as well as the Softsculpt Precision Tank, the Airbrush Better Together Bra, the Full Stride Micro Short, and the ALO Trail Sneaker in black. Shop the looks on the official Alo website.

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