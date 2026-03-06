Arnold Schwarzenegger Proves He Was 'Frame Mogging' Decades Before Term Existed

Arnold Schwarzenegger has revealed he was ahead of the curve after getting a lesson in manosphere lingo. On Thursday (March 5), the bodybuilder-turned-action star revealed he recently discovered the term "frame mogging," the act of outshining others with a superior physical build. Example: Are you hanging with a homie who has bigger muscles and a tighter waistline? You got "frame mogged." While the slang term is relatively new, Schwarzenegger is familiar with its basic concept, which he demonstrated on social when he took a trip down memory lane. "Someone just tried to explain this new trend 'frame-mogging' to me…" he captioned an X video.

The post was a montage of Schwarzenegger’s bodybuilder days in the 1970s and early '80s. It included shots of him flexing his muscles in various physique competitions, including the highly coveted Mr. Olympia contest, which he won seven times.

Schwarzenegger’s throwback has since received more than 12,000 likes and nearly 200 comments from fans, one of which expressed jealousy over Schwarzenegger’s former build. "You were gifted by God with high discipline," one X user wrote. "I’m jealous. Haha." Schwarzenegger pushed back on the comment, replying: "Discipline is not a genetic trait. You build it one day at a time. So don’t be jealous. Get to work." "Frame mogging" is a specific variation of "mogging," a term that sprouted in male-dominated online subcultures. The word originates from AMOG (Alpha Male of Group), an acronym popularized by pick-up artists and their incel disciples. To put it simply, "mogging" means to appear superior to others, typically when it comes to physical traits and/or aesthetics. There’s self-explanatory terms like, "face mogging," "height mogging," and even "style mogging."

Many people have criticized the word for perpetuating male toxicity and reinforcing the widely held desire to assert one’s dominance. But as proven by Schwarzenegger’s recent post, "mogging" has taken on a much more sanitized and ironic tone now that it’s in the mainstream.