YoungLA Unveils Naruto Collection as Anime-Inspired Gym Wear Continues to Surge

YoungLA has announced a new anime-inspired activewear collaboration with one of the most influential manga franchises of all time.

The Los Angeles-based fitness and streetwear brand will drop a Naruto collection on August 11, 2026, expanding its lineup of pop culture-inspired apparel. The capsule collection will launch exclusively through YoungLA's website beginning at 12 P.M. PT.

The release includes a range of hoodies, joggers and T-shirts featuring artwork inspired by the long-running manga and anime series. Several of the franchise's most recognizable characters appear throughout the collection, including Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha and Gaara, alongside scenes pulled from the beloved series.

If you can't wait to get your hands on the new line, YoungLA is offering the opportunity for people to cop the Naruto collab early at an event taking place on August 9 in Chatsworth, CA. See details in the IG post below.