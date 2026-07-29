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YoungLA Unveils Naruto Collection as Anime-Inspired Gym Wear Continues to Surge

The Los Angeles-based activewear brand is bringing Naruto, Sasuke, Gaara and other fan-favorite characters to its latest capsule collection

(L-R) YoungLA logo and Naruto Uzumaki.
Instagram/YoungLA | YouTube/Crunchyroll

Key Takeaways

  • Los Angeles-based activewear brand YoungLA is dropping a new anime-inspired capsule with a Naruto collection of hoodies, joggers, and T-shirts featuring characters like Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha, and Gaara.
  • The line officially launches online August 11, 2026 at 12 P.M. PT, with fans able to access the collab early at an in-person event on August 9 in Chatsworth, CA.
  • YoungLA's Naruto drop follows its "Golden Era" collection and taps into the broader 2026 wave of anime-driven fashion, where franchises like Naruto are shaping mainstream gym and streetwear.

YoungLA has announced a new anime-inspired activewear collaboration with one of the most influential manga franchises of all time.

The Los Angeles-based fitness and streetwear brand will drop a Naruto collection on August 11, 2026, expanding its lineup of pop culture-inspired apparel. The capsule collection will launch exclusively through YoungLA's website beginning at 12 P.M. PT.

The release includes a range of hoodies, joggers and T-shirts featuring artwork inspired by the long-running manga and anime series. Several of the franchise's most recognizable characters appear throughout the collection, including Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha and Gaara, alongside scenes pulled from the beloved series.

If you can't wait to get your hands on the new line, YoungLA is offering the opportunity for people to cop the Naruto collab early at an event taking place on August 9 in Chatsworth, CA. See details in the IG post below.

The Naruto collaboration, which follows YoungLA's "Golden Era" collection, reflects a broader shift in fashion, where anime has become a major influence beyond conventions and fan merchandise.

Over the past several years, brands across the apparel industry have increasingly incorporated anime licenses into mainstream collections as the genre's global popularity has surged.

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