Fiona Apple

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Music

Fiona Apple Slams Grammys for Nominating Dr. Luke for His Contributions to Doja Cat's "Say So"

Fiona Apple has some harsh words for the Grammys for nominating Dr. Luke for working on Doja Cat's song "Say So," following Kesha's allegations of sexual abuse.

tara mahadevan2037 days ago
Fiona Apple
Music

Fiona Apple on Lil Nas X Sampling Her Song: 'Where's My Money?’

Lil Nas X sampled Apple's 2012 track "Every Single Night" on his 'Nasarati' mixtape.

Joshua Espinoza2486 days ago
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Music

Fiona Apple Remembers 'Good Soul' Mac Miller: 'I Wish I Could Have Made Music With Him'

Fiona Apple remembers meeting Mac Miller and discussing Jon Brion, with whom she has collaborated extensively. Brion later collaborated with Miller on this year's 'Swimming.'

Trace William Cowen2867 days ago
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Style

Fiona Apple Cursed Out the Crowd at a Louis Vuitton Party in Tokyo

Find out what the singer had to say.

Matt Welty4705 days ago
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Music

Video: Fiona Apple "Hot Knife"

Fiona releases some stunning vintage visuals.

Lauren Nostro4742 days ago
Music

Listen: Fiona Apple "Dull Tool"

The comeback continues with another solid track.

Paul Meara4991 days ago
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Music

Video: Fiona Apple Regrets Getting Arrested For Drug Possession

She says that it overshadowed all the work she's doing.

Andrew Martin5043 days ago
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Music

Police Officer Responds To Fiona Apple's Comments About Her Drug Arrest

Officer Fleming tells Apple to "just shut up and sing"

Sam Weiss5045 days ago
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Music

Fiona Apple Makes Public Statement Regarding Her Recent Arrest

Sounds like Fiona's got some dirt on the cops that arrested her.

Daniel Isenberg5047 days ago
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Music

Fiona Apple Got Arrested Yesterday

She's currently being held at a county jail.

Andrew Martin5049 days ago
Music

Video: Fiona Apple Performs At Governors Ball 2012

Watch the singer deliver old and new material at the New York festival.

Jacob Moore5136 days ago
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Music

Music Links of The Day

Large Professor talks about his name drop on "Takeover," a borough tour of NYC's most famous hip-hop monuments, and the 10 best Fiona Apple lyrics on her new album.

Daniel Isenberg5142 days ago
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Music

The Fearlessness of Fiona Apple

The music biz has enough superwomen; but only a few true artists dare to show their weakness, vulnerability, and humanity.

Jacob Moore5142 days ago
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Music

Watch Fiona Apple Perform, Get Interviewed On "Late Night With Jimmy Fallon"

She also covers a Paul McCartney classic in honor of his birthday.

Andrew Martin5142 days ago
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