Now in the Marvel Cinematic Universe under Disney's helm, the franchise was previously owned by 20th Century Fox. A teaser of the Fantastic Four was last seen in the 2022 superhero action flick Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness when John Krasinski – who campaigned to play Reed Richards – made a cameo as a multiverse version of the character.

Although details for The Fantastic Four are currently under wraps, the July 25, 2025 release date was switched with Thunderbolts, which is now scheduled for May 2, 2025. It's speculated that the film's villain will be Victor Von Doom, but Marvel has been mum about who the group will be up against.