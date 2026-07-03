Eric Garner

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Ramsey Orta
Life

Ramsey Orta, Man Who Recorded Video of Eric Garner's Arrest, Released From Prison

Ramsey Orta, the man who recorded the arrest that caused the death of Eric Garner, has been released from prison due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gavin Evans2230 days ago
david
Pop Culture

'Selma' Star David Oyelowo Says Academy Voters Snubbed Film Due to Eric Garner Protest

David Oyelowo, Ava DuVernay, and other 'Selma' collaborators wore "I Can't Breathe" shirts to the film's premiere in 2014. This angered Academy members.

Trace William Cowen2234 days ago
nypd
Life

Daniel Pantaleo Sues to Get Job Back After Being Fired for Using Chokehold on Eric Garner

The NYPD officer was fired in August over the 2014 chokehold death of Eric Garner.

Trace William Cowen2459 days ago
emerald garner
Life

Eric Garner's Daughter Launches Petition Demanding Police Officer Who Killed Him Be Fired (UPDATE)

The victim's daughter, Emerald, has launched a petition on Change.org demanding that Daniel Pantaleo be fired from the NYPD. 

Hannah Lifshutz2557 days ago
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eric garner
Life

Federal Officials Won’t File Charges Against Cop for Chokehold Death of Eric Garner

The NYPD is still determining whether it will fire the officer who killed Eric Garner.

tara mahadevan2559 days ago
People march on Hollywood Boulevard in protest
Life

NYPD Union Lawyers Claim Eric Garner Would've Died Anyway Due to Obesity

London's remarks were a part of a seven-day proceeding that took place at the NYPD headquarters.

Xavier Hamilton2590 days ago
Esaw Snipes
Life

Esaw Snipes Reflects on Deaths of Eric and Erica Garner: ‘It’s Still Surreal to Me’

Eric Garner's widow appeared on 'The View' to discuss a potential DOJ investigation and the dynamic between Eric and Erica Garner.

Omar Burgess3079 days ago
This is Erica Garner.
Life

Eric Garner's Daughter, Erica Garner, Has Died

Erica Garner, the daughter of police chokehold victim Eric Garner, has passed away at the age of 27.

Aaron C. Mansfield3122 days ago
This is a photo of Erica Garner.
Life

Daughter of Police Brutality Victim Eric Garner in Coma After Heart Attack (UPDATED)

Erica Garner, 27, has been heavily involved in social justice and activism in the wake of her father's death.

Trace William Cowen3127 days ago
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This is a photo of Eric Garner.
Life

New York Civilian Review Board Recommends Disciplinary Action Against Officer Who Killed Eric Garner

Daniel Pantaleo, the NYPD officer who murdered Eric Garner, still has his job.

Abel Shifferaw3235 days ago
This is a photo of Eric Garner.
Life

Eric Garner's Family Will Receive Nearly $4 Million From New York City

Members of Eric Garner's family are set to receive almost $4 million from the city of New York.

Kyle Neubeck3269 days ago
Eric Garner
Life

Investigator Forced to Resign for Leaking Info on NYPD Cop Who Killed Eric Garner

An investigator who leaked info on the white cop at the center of Eric Garner's controversial death has resigned.

Trace William Cowen3403 days ago
Not Available Lead
Life

Department of Justice Is Replacing the New York Team Investigating Eric Garner's Death

The Department of Justice has replaced the New York-based team of FBI agents and lawyers investigating the death of Eric Garner.

Elizabeth King3553 days ago
Not Available Lead
Life

Eric Garner's Daughter to de Blasio: "Just Cause You Love Black P*ssy Don't Mean You Love Black Lives"

Eric Garner's daughter Erica criticizes NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio: "Just cause you love black pussy don't mean you love black lives."

Morgan Baskin3599 days ago
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