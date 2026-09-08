Treva B. Lindsey Portrait

Treva B. Lindsey

Joined February 2016 | 6 posts
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Latest Stories

trayvon lives on

5 Years After His Death, Trayvon Martin Still Impacts the Future of #BlackLivesMatter

From Emmett Till to Trayvon Martin, there's a long history of anti-Black racism and policing—and we're still grappling with it today.

Treva B. Lindsey3510 days ago
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When Rape Culture Meets Race

Derrick Rose’s rape case proves our legal system falls apart on more than just race.

Treva B. Lindsey3612 days ago
Hillary Clinton and South African Girl

The First Woman President Could Mean Nothing (or Everything) For Women and Girls of Color

What could the election of Hillary Clinton mean for women and girls beyond its historical significance and symbolism?

Treva B. Lindsey3614 days ago
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Why Blue Lives Matter Is Just as Dangerous as White Lives Matter

Blue Lives Matter sets a risky precedent by making a chosen profession a "protected class."

Treva B. Lindsey3664 days ago
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'Ain't No Fun If The Homies Can't Have None': Rape Culture In Rap Music

Hip Hop has a problem with songs about "running trains" with no regard for consent.

Treva B. Lindsey3676 days ago
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kim foxy

Now Watch Mama: Lil' Kim, Foxy Brown, and the Rise of the Female MC

How 'Hard Core' and 'Ill Na Na' changed the game for women in rap.

Treva B. Lindsey3861 days ago

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