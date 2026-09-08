Treva B. Lindsey
Latest Stories
5 Years After His Death, Trayvon Martin Still Impacts the Future of #BlackLivesMatter
From Emmett Till to Trayvon Martin, there's a long history of anti-Black racism and policing—and we're still grappling with it today.
When Rape Culture Meets Race
Derrick Rose’s rape case proves our legal system falls apart on more than just race.
The First Woman President Could Mean Nothing (or Everything) For Women and Girls of Color
What could the election of Hillary Clinton mean for women and girls beyond its historical significance and symbolism?
Why Blue Lives Matter Is Just as Dangerous as White Lives Matter
Blue Lives Matter sets a risky precedent by making a chosen profession a "protected class."
'Ain't No Fun If The Homies Can't Have None': Rape Culture In Rap Music
Hip Hop has a problem with songs about "running trains" with no regard for consent.
Now Watch Mama: Lil' Kim, Foxy Brown, and the Rise of the Female MC
How 'Hard Core' and 'Ill Na Na' changed the game for women in rap.