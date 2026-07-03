Eric Emanuel

Eric Emanuel is a namesake streetwear brand founded in 2015, specializing in varsity-inspired athletic apparel distinguished by intricate details and bold graphics. The brand is most known for its mesh basketball shorts that have been offered in a variety of versions, includuing collaborations with BAPE and Matty Boy. Sneaker collabs with Adidas and Reebok have further highlights EE's deep connection to basketball culture. Fans return because Eric Emanuel’s limited-edition drops blend nostalgic sports aesthetics with artisanal craftsmanship, making each piece feel like a collector’s item.

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Four people laughing, wearing open shirts and shorts, displaying a casual and joyful vibe.
Style

Eric Emanuel Unveils First-Ever Seasonal Line With SS25 Ready-to-Wear Collection

SS25 line features sports-inspired classics and drops this week.

Complex Staff411 days ago
Eric Emanuel x Converse Chuck Taylor
Sneakers

Eric Emanuel's Converse Chuck Taylor Collabs Release Tomorrow

Celebrating the reopening of Emanuel's SoHo store.

Victor Deng499 days ago
Back of a black leather jacket featuring "Aimé Leon Dore" in gold script and a large Porsche Stuttgart crest emblem.
Style

10 New Releases Worth Buying This Week: Vandy the Pink x Thug Club, Noah x Timex, Lacoste, and More

A sweater from the ‘Kenzo Verdy Market,’ Awake NY’s mysterious collab with Olyympian, and more are featured on this week’s roundup.

Shinnie Park603 days ago
Three people playing sports on a court. One holds a football, another attempts a slam dunk, and the third juggles a soccer ball
Style

Gatorade Celebrates 'Is It in You?' Revival Campaign With New Eric Emanuel Collection

The limited edition collection follows last month's rollout of a campaign clip narrated by Michael Jordan.

Trace William Cowen775 days ago
Storefront of Erie Emanuel with yellow-and-white striped awning, featuring matching striped furniture inside under neon EE logos in the windows
Style

Eric Emanuel Celebrates Opening of New Store in the Hamptons

The sportswear designer also has stores in New York City and Miami.

tara mahadevan785 days ago
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Style

10 Shorts Worth Buying This Summer

From staples like Champion mesh shorts to embroidered options from designers like Bode, here are our picks for some of the best shorts to buy this summer.

Mike DeStefano1118 days ago
Image via New York Sunshine/American Red Cross
Style

New York Sunshine, Eric Emanuel, and Warren Lotas Recruited for New American Red Cross 'Drop for Drop' Campaign

As part of a united effort to increase the amount of blood donations, the American Red Cross has enlisted the help of a trio of familiar names.

Trace William Cowen1445 days ago
Nolita Dirtbag Instagram Account
Style

Meet Nolita Dirtbag, the IG Page Poking Fun at Popular NYC Fashion Trends

Meet the man behind Nolita Dirtbag, an Instagram account that has become known for posting memes about some of the biggest fashion trends in New York City.

Mike DeStefano1525 days ago
Carrots x Champion
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Carrots x Champion, Our Legacy x Stüssy, Bricks & Wood, and More

From the Carrots x Champion capsule collection to the latest collab between Stüssy and Our Legacy, here is a complete guide to this week's best style releases.

Mike DeStefano1551 days ago
A jersey for an upcoming basketball game is shown
Style

McDonald’s All American Games Unveils New Jersey Designs From Eric Emanuel and Adidas

The event is marking its 45th anniversary this year with an event in Chicago. The new designs pay homage to the decades-strong legacy of the AAG series.

Trace William Cowen1577 days ago
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Awake NY x Crocs
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Awake NY x Crocs, Eric Emanuel x New Era, Dime, and More

From the Awake NY x Crocs collection to the latest release from Eric Emanuel and New Era, here is a complete guide to this week's best style releases.

Mike DeStefano1698 days ago
Eric Emanuel x NASCAR Collaboration
Style

Can This Eric Emanuel Collaboration Help NASCAR Attract New Fans?

Eric Emanuel discusses his new collaboration with NASCAR, which features a pair of mesh shorts and a custom show car. NASCAR hopes it will attract new fans.

Mike DeStefano1718 days ago
EE x FSF
Style

Eric Emanuel Launches Limited Edition Capsule Co-Designed by Three FSF Scholars

As part of his collaboration with the Fashion Scholarship Fund, Emanuel has donated $100,000 to benefit select members of FSF's class of 2022.

Joshua Espinoza1758 days ago
How To Start a Brand and Create Your Clothing Line
Style

Is New York City the Best Place to Start a Streetwear or Fashion Brand?

Is NYC the best place to start a streetwear or fashion brand? KidSuper, Eric Emanuel, and other NYC-based labels explain what it takes to build your own brand.

Lei Takanashi1773 days ago

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