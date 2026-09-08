Caitlin Murphy
Latest Stories
Donald Trump Used Bill Clinton's Accusers As Human Shields And That’s Not Cool
Trump's exploitative "debate prep" was a distraction from his own misogynistic comments and upcoming trial for rape allegations.
What Will Rio Be Left With After the Olympic Games?
After the Olympic officials, athletes, and press leave, Rio is left facing many challenges.
Investigation of the Baltimore Police Department Reveals More Than Racial Bias
The DOJ's yearlong investigation reveals Baltimore police bias against trans women, sex workers, and those who report sexual assault.
The Fight Against Police Brutality Feels More Hopeless Than Ever
On the same day the Mothers of the Movement appeared on the DNC stage, Freddie Gray's case was closed with no charges against Baltimore officers.
Bernie Sanders Is Disappointed, But He'll Be Even More Disappointed If Trump Wins
Sanders threw his weight behind Clinton and warned against a Trump presidency in his DNC speech.
Hillary Clinton Knows You Think Tim Kaine Is a "Safe" Vice President
In their first public appearance, Clinton and Kaine glossed over criticisms and highlighted Kaine's background as a civil rights lawyer.
Don't Be Fooled—The GOP Is As Homophobic As Ever
Donald Trump and Peter Thiel's speeches were hailed as progressive, but the official GOP platform doesn't protect LGBTQ rights.
What We Can Learn From France's Response to Graphic Footage of the Nice Attack
After the attack, French officials called on the public not to share graphic imagery out of respect for victims and their families.
After Dallas, We Need to Support Veterans More Than Ever
The numbers are in: a lack of support for U.S. veterans creates a tragic environment.