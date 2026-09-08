Caitlin Murphy Portrait

Caitlin Murphy

Joined July 2016 | 9 posts
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Latest Stories

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Donald Trump Used Bill Clinton's Accusers As Human Shields And That’s Not Cool

Trump's exploitative "debate prep" was a distraction from his own misogynistic comments and upcoming trial for rape allegations.

Caitlin Murphy3629 days ago
Not Available Lead

What Will Rio Be Left With After the Olympic Games?

After the Olympic officials, athletes, and press leave, Rio is left facing many challenges.

Caitlin Murphy3679 days ago
Baltimore police officers during the first Freddie Gray verdict.

Investigation of the Baltimore Police Department Reveals More Than Racial Bias

The DOJ's yearlong investigation reveals Baltimore police bias against trans women, sex workers, and those who report sexual assault.

Caitlin Murphy3690 days ago
Not Available Lead

The Fight Against Police Brutality Feels More Hopeless Than Ever

On the same day the Mothers of the Movement appeared on the DNC stage, Freddie Gray's case was closed with no charges against Baltimore officers.

Caitlin Murphy3703 days ago

Bernie Sanders Is Disappointed, But He'll Be Even More Disappointed If Trump Wins

Sanders threw his weight behind Clinton and warned against a Trump presidency in his DNC speech.

Caitlin Murphy3705 days ago
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Hillary Clinton Knows You Think Tim Kaine Is a "Safe" Vice President

In their first public appearance, Clinton and Kaine glossed over criticisms and highlighted Kaine's background as a civil rights lawyer.

Caitlin Murphy3707 days ago
Not Available Lead

Don't Be Fooled—The GOP Is As Homophobic As Ever

Donald Trump and Peter Thiel's speeches were hailed as progressive, but the official GOP platform doesn't protect LGBTQ rights.

Caitlin Murphy3709 days ago
Not Available Lead

What We Can Learn From France's Response to Graphic Footage of the Nice Attack

After the attack, French officials called on the public not to share graphic imagery out of respect for victims and their families.

Caitlin Murphy3713 days ago
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After Dallas, We Need to Support Veterans More Than Ever

The numbers are in: a lack of support for U.S. veterans creates a tragic environment.

Caitlin Murphy3723 days ago

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