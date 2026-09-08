Donovan Ramsey Portrait

Donovan Ramsey

Joined August 2016 | 50 posts
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Latest Stories

Donald Trump at Debate

Donald Trump’s Dangerous Obsession With Chicago

The new president’s focus on Chicago is misguided, misinformed, fueled by racism, and potentially dangerous if put into action.

Donovan Ramsey3520 days ago
Donald Trump Inauguration 1

With Inaugural Speech, Trump Concern-Trolled America

The new president’s invocation of vulnerable Americans wasn’t because he actually cares about them.

Donovan Ramsey3527 days ago
Obama Farewell Speech

Obama’s Final Speech As POTUS Was Pretty Unremarkable

Obama had little new to say about the state of the nation during his final speech as POTUS Tuesday night, but he did say things.

Donovan Ramsey3536 days ago
Donald Trump Golden Showers Press Conference

Everything You Need To Know About Donald Trump’s Alleged ‘Golden Showers’

The nation is in the middle of a media storm regarding whether or not our president-elect is into water sports. Here’s what’s real, rumor and what we don’t

Donovan Ramsey3536 days ago
Trump with a phone

The One Thing Donald Trump Finds Underrated, According To His Tweets

Donald Trump calls everything overrated—even Meryl Streep. So we checked his Twitter feed to see what he thinks is underrated.

Donovan Ramsey3538 days ago
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Man Tortured on Facebook Live

#BLMKidnapping Is An Old Racist Trick

Conflating black protest with violence is a white supremacist tactic as old as America itself.

Donovan Ramsey3541 days ago
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10 Underrated Cities Where Millennials Can Actually Buy Homes

For Millennials, these 10 cities have a right mix of employment rates, average income, and cost.

Donovan Ramsey3549 days ago
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America's Biggest Police Union Wants Trump To Go After Immigrants, Assata, and Your Obamacare

The Fraternal Order of Police released a list of asks for Trump’s first 100 days and they’re doozies.

Donovan Ramsey3559 days ago
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How to Safely Defend Yourself From Police Brutality

Shaun Leonardo is teaching everyday people self-defense tactics that could save their lives if they’re attacked, even if their attacker is a cop.

Donovan Ramsey3565 days ago
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Kanye and Trump Deserve Each Other

The two men, who seem to not have much in common on the surface, are actually two peas in a pod.

Donovan Ramsey3565 days ago
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As A Black Man, Amazon Go Gives Me Anxiety

As someone with a lifetime of experience "shopping while black," the thought of going into a store and simply putting items in my bag makes me nervous.

Donovan Ramsey3569 days ago
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Why Debating and Befriending Tomi Lahren Isn’t Progress

The Black Lives Matter movement will gain nothing from Charlamagne tha God’s or Trevor Noah’s new friendship with Tomi Lahren.

Donovan Ramsey3571 days ago
Vic Mensa at Standing Rock

Vic Mensa: I Saw 'Chemical Warfare' Against U.S. Citizens at Standing Rock

Rapper Vic Mensa opened up to Complex about what he heard, saw, and felt during his three days of protest at Standing Rock.

Donovan Ramsey3576 days ago
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The 12 Most Problematic Faves of 2016

When a celeb you love misses the mark, you can't just hate them. Instead, they become "problematic faves"—here are this year's top 12.

Donovan Ramsey3576 days ago
DNC Convention Signs

After a Devastating Loss, Democrats Are Struggling to Find a New Leader

Behind closed doors, the Dems are torn over the future of party leadership.

Donovan Ramsey3579 days ago
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13 Troubling Headlines From Breitbart, the Site Run By Trump's Top Adviser

Before Steve Bannon joined the Trump campaign, he wanted you to think climate change was a hoax and that birth control makes women "crazy."

Donovan Ramsey3594 days ago
DeRay at Fast Company

Black Activists Discuss Next Steps for Progressives in Trump's America

Complex talked with DeRay McKesson, Zellie Imani, and Tiq Milan to find out how they plan to move progressive politics forward under a President Trump.

Donovan Ramsey3600 days ago
Tension at a Trump Rally

Police Don't Seem Worried About Violence (Or intimidation) at the Polls

Police officers tell Complex there haven't been any special preparation in case of conflict at the polls.

Donovan Ramsey3600 days ago

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