Donovan Ramsey
Latest Stories
Donald Trump’s Dangerous Obsession With Chicago
The new president’s focus on Chicago is misguided, misinformed, fueled by racism, and potentially dangerous if put into action.
With Inaugural Speech, Trump Concern-Trolled America
The new president’s invocation of vulnerable Americans wasn’t because he actually cares about them.
Obama’s Final Speech As POTUS Was Pretty Unremarkable
Obama had little new to say about the state of the nation during his final speech as POTUS Tuesday night, but he did say things.
Everything You Need To Know About Donald Trump’s Alleged ‘Golden Showers’
The nation is in the middle of a media storm regarding whether or not our president-elect is into water sports. Here’s what’s real, rumor and what we don’t
The One Thing Donald Trump Finds Underrated, According To His Tweets
Donald Trump calls everything overrated—even Meryl Streep. So we checked his Twitter feed to see what he thinks is underrated.
#BLMKidnapping Is An Old Racist Trick
Conflating black protest with violence is a white supremacist tactic as old as America itself.
10 Underrated Cities Where Millennials Can Actually Buy Homes
For Millennials, these 10 cities have a right mix of employment rates, average income, and cost.
America's Biggest Police Union Wants Trump To Go After Immigrants, Assata, and Your Obamacare
The Fraternal Order of Police released a list of asks for Trump’s first 100 days and they’re doozies.
How to Safely Defend Yourself From Police Brutality
Shaun Leonardo is teaching everyday people self-defense tactics that could save their lives if they’re attacked, even if their attacker is a cop.
Kanye and Trump Deserve Each Other
The two men, who seem to not have much in common on the surface, are actually two peas in a pod.
As A Black Man, Amazon Go Gives Me Anxiety
As someone with a lifetime of experience "shopping while black," the thought of going into a store and simply putting items in my bag makes me nervous.
Why Debating and Befriending Tomi Lahren Isn’t Progress
The Black Lives Matter movement will gain nothing from Charlamagne tha God’s or Trevor Noah’s new friendship with Tomi Lahren.
Vic Mensa: I Saw 'Chemical Warfare' Against U.S. Citizens at Standing Rock
Rapper Vic Mensa opened up to Complex about what he heard, saw, and felt during his three days of protest at Standing Rock.
The 12 Most Problematic Faves of 2016
When a celeb you love misses the mark, you can't just hate them. Instead, they become "problematic faves"—here are this year's top 12.
After a Devastating Loss, Democrats Are Struggling to Find a New Leader
Behind closed doors, the Dems are torn over the future of party leadership.
13 Troubling Headlines From Breitbart, the Site Run By Trump's Top Adviser
Before Steve Bannon joined the Trump campaign, he wanted you to think climate change was a hoax and that birth control makes women "crazy."
Black Activists Discuss Next Steps for Progressives in Trump's America
Complex talked with DeRay McKesson, Zellie Imani, and Tiq Milan to find out how they plan to move progressive politics forward under a President Trump.
Police Don't Seem Worried About Violence (Or intimidation) at the Polls
Police officers tell Complex there haven't been any special preparation in case of conflict at the polls.