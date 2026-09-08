Elizabeth King
Latest Stories
7 Steps You Can Take to Avoid Getting Hacked
No computer or device is fully safe. From 2-step verification to encryption, here's the 7 steps you should take to avoid getting hacked.
Everything You Need to Know About the International Women's Strike on March 8
March 8 is "A Day Without Women"—here's how you can participate or support the cause.
What Does Betsy DeVos Mean for Chicago Public Schools?
Teachers tell Complex that DeVos's "toxic priorities" will continue deteriorating Chicago public schools—unless local communities lend their support.
Here's What Happened When 3 People Ditched Their Careers to Work in Weed
Would you risk it all to make money in the marijuana market?
Everything You Need to Know About the Anarchist Tactics Behind That Viral Nazi-Punch
The Black Bloc is a controversial protest method that keeps members anonymous—and perhaps more destructive.
President Obama Announces Actions Against Russia for Election Hack
President Barack Obama has officially announced actions agains Russia for the election hack that took place this year.
Philippine President Claims He's 'Thrown Man From Helicopter,' Says He Plans to Do It Again
Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte claims he has 'thrown a man from a helicopter' and says that he would do it again if he had to.
Twitter Introduces 360-Degree Video Streaming
You can now watch broadcasts in 360-degrees on Twitter. Still, no edit button.
Trump Slams Obama in Twitter Tirade: 'Obama Said He thinks He Would Have Won Against Me—Not!'
Champion whiner Trump can't stop whining about Obama on Twitter.
Man Breaks Into Ex's Apartment, Meets His Match When New Tenant Attacks With Firewood
Bergstedt once had a relationship with the woman who used lived in the apartment he tried to bust into—evidently she no longer lives there.
This Snake in a Toilet Is the Perfect Wrap to 2016
Snakes and toilets do not make a comforting combo.
Investigative Journalist Sues U.S. Spy Agencies for More Info on Russia's Election Hack
The CIA and Justice Deparment are among the defendants named in the lawsuit.
Snapchat Could Soon Change the Augmented Reality Game After $40 Million Acquisition
Snapchat reportedly bought Israeli augmented reality company Cimagine Media for between $30 and $40 million over the holiday weekend.
These Are 5 of the Wildest Brawls From Over the Holiday Weekend
It's not really Christmas until a mall goes on lockdown.
Justin Bieber Wants Egging Lawsuit Kept Private, Cites Trump University Suit Because Why Not
The Biebs cites the Donald in egging lawsuit drama.
Twitter Goes in on Trump After He Says U.S. Must Expand Nuclear Program
The president-elect has yet to attend a security briefing but wants to talk about nukes on Twitter.
Obama Administration Will Dismantle 9/11-Era Registry
Obama will get rid of a dormant 9/11-era registry.
7-Year-Old Who Tweeted About the Terrors of Syria Is Evacuated From Aleppo
Bana Alabed, the 7-year-old girl who tweeted about her life in war-torn Syria, has been evacuated from east Aleppo.