Elizabeth King Portrait

Elizabeth King

Joined November 2015 | 532 posts
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Latest Stories

Look! A generic photo meant to signify another hacking story.

7 Steps You Can Take to Avoid Getting Hacked

No computer or device is fully safe. From 2-step verification to encryption, here's the 7 steps you should take to avoid getting hacked.

Elizabeth King2848 days ago
women's rights rally

Everything You Need to Know About the International Women's Strike on March 8

March 8 is "A Day Without Women"—here's how you can participate or support the cause.

Elizabeth King3481 days ago
betsy devos with donald trump

What Does Betsy DeVos Mean for Chicago Public Schools?

Teachers tell Complex that DeVos's "toxic priorities" will continue deteriorating Chicago public schools—unless local communities lend their support.

Elizabeth King3482 days ago
la dispensary on independence day

Here's What Happened When 3 People Ditched Their Careers to Work in Weed

Would you risk it all to make money in the marijuana market?

Elizabeth King3507 days ago
black bloc protesters in sao paulo

Everything You Need to Know About the Anarchist Tactics Behind That Viral Nazi-Punch

The Black Bloc is a controversial protest method that keeps members anonymous—and perhaps more destructive.

Elizabeth King3515 days ago
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President Obama Announces Actions Against Russia for Election Hack

President Barack Obama has officially announced actions agains Russia for the election hack that took place this year.

Elizabeth King3549 days ago
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Philippine President Claims He's 'Thrown Man From Helicopter,' Says He Plans to Do It Again

Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte claims he has 'thrown a man from a helicopter' and says that he would do it again if he had to.

Elizabeth King3549 days ago
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Twitter Introduces 360-Degree Video Streaming

You can now watch broadcasts in 360-degrees on Twitter. Still, no edit button.

Elizabeth King3549 days ago
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Trump Slams Obama in Twitter Tirade: 'Obama Said He thinks He Would Have Won Against Me—Not!'

Champion whiner Trump can't stop whining about Obama on Twitter.

Elizabeth King3550 days ago
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Man Breaks Into Ex's Apartment, Meets His Match When New Tenant Attacks With Firewood

Bergstedt once had a relationship with the woman who used lived in the apartment he tried to bust into—evidently she no longer lives there.

Elizabeth King3550 days ago
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This Snake in a Toilet Is the Perfect Wrap to 2016

Snakes and toilets do not make a comforting combo.

Elizabeth King3550 days ago
FOIA

Investigative Journalist Sues U.S. Spy Agencies for More Info on Russia's Election Hack

The CIA and Justice Deparment are among the defendants named in the lawsuit.

Elizabeth King3550 days ago
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Snapchat Could Soon Change the Augmented Reality Game After $40 Million Acquisition

Snapchat reportedly bought Israeli augmented reality company Cimagine Media for between $30 and $40 million over the holiday weekend.

Elizabeth King3551 days ago
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These Are 5 of the Wildest Brawls From Over the Holiday Weekend

It's not really Christmas until a mall goes on lockdown.

Elizabeth King3551 days ago
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Justin Bieber Wants Egging Lawsuit Kept Private, Cites Trump University Suit Because Why Not

The Biebs cites the Donald in egging lawsuit drama.

Elizabeth King3551 days ago
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Donald Trump Secret Press Conference

Twitter Goes in on Trump After He Says U.S. Must Expand Nuclear Program

The president-elect has yet to attend a security briefing but wants to talk about nukes on Twitter.

Elizabeth King3556 days ago
Barack Obama

Obama Administration Will Dismantle 9/11-Era Registry

Obama will get rid of a dormant 9/11-era registry.

Elizabeth King3556 days ago
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7-Year-Old Who Tweeted About the Terrors of Syria Is Evacuated From Aleppo

Bana Alabed, the 7-year-old girl who tweeted about her life in war-torn Syria, has been evacuated from east Aleppo.

Elizabeth King3559 days ago

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