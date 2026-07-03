Adidas Basketball

Adidas Basketball is a performance-focused sneaker division from Adidas, a German sportswear brand established in 1949 by Adolf Dassler. The collection is known for pioneering Boost cushioning technology and Primeknit uppers, which combine to enhance energy return and provide a lightweight, adaptive fit tailored for basketball movements. These design elements distinguish Adidas Basketball within the brand’s extensive footwear offerings. Its relevance in the basketball community comes from signature lines with stars like James Harden and Damian Lillard, whose input shapes models that balance court-ready performance with streetwear appeal. Fans return for the line’s emphasis on responsive midsoles and breathable uppers that support agility and quick cuts, making Adidas Basketball popular among both elite athletes and sneaker enthusiasts seeking durable, high-tech gear.

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