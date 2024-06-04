Gatorade Celebrates 'Is It in You?' Revival Campaign With New Eric Emanuel Collection

The limited edition collection follows last month's rollout of a campaign clip narrated by Michael Jordan.

Jun 04, 2024
Three people playing sports on a court. One holds a football, another attempts a slam dunk, and the third juggles a soccer ball
Image via Eric Emanuel/Gatorade
Image via Eric Emanuel/Gatorade

Eric Emanuel has been enlisted to commemorate the return of Gatorade’s "Is it in you?" slogan with a new collection.

The New York-based, shorts-focused brand is launching a limited edition run of pieces through Gatorade’s iD membership platform on June 11 at 10 a.m. ET. Featured in the limited drop are a t-shirt and bottle, as well as a shorts and towel combo. The back of the shirt features the "Is it in you?" tagline, while the shorts prominently feature a familiar sweat-inspired design billed as "a reminder" of the hard work required for athletes to truly except at what they do.

Get a closer look below.

Man wearing a gray t-shirt, blue patterned shorts, white sneakers, white gloves, and an orange durag while posing against an orange background
Image via Eric Emanuel/Gatorade
Two sports drink bottles with blue liquid, orange caps, and lightning bolt designs are displayed. The bottle on the left features &quot;40&quot; and the one on the right reads &quot;Is it in you?&quot;
Image via Eric Emanuel/Gatorade
Gatorade gift box with branded shorts, headband, and towel. The lid features a message and two logos: one of Gatorade and one with the initials &quot;EE&quot;
Image via Eric Emanuel/Gatorade
Gray athletic shorts with blue dots, featuring a red lightning bolt logo and a white &quot;BE&quot; monogram, hanging on a clothesline against an orange background
Image via Eric Emanuel/Gatorade
Gatorade-branded box containing a gray shirt with an orange logo and text &quot;IS IT IN YOU?&quot;, and a sports drink bottle with &quot;GROW FAST&quot; on the label
Image via Eric Emanuel/Gatorade
Black T-shirt on hanger with Gatorade logo and tagline &quot;Is it in you?&quot; on an orange background
Image via Eric Emanuel/Gatorade

In May, Michael Jordan provided narration for a Caitlin Clark-featuring video, seen below, that further celebrated Gatorade’s revival of the once-ubiquitous motto. Soundtracking the clip is "FE!N," a highlight from Travis Scott's 2023 album Utopia boasting an unforgettable performance from Playboi Carti that was earlier this year brought to the Grammys stage.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Also in May, Eric Emanuel opened a new store in the Hamptons. See for yourself.

