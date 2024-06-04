Gatorade Celebrates 'Is It in You?' Revival Campaign With New Eric Emanuel Collection

Eric Emanuel has been enlisted to commemorate the return of Gatorade’s "Is it in you?" slogan with a new collection.

The New York-based, shorts-focused brand is launching a limited edition run of pieces through Gatorade’s iD membership platform on June 11 at 10 a.m. ET. Featured in the limited drop are a t-shirt and bottle, as well as a shorts and towel combo. The back of the shirt features the "Is it in you?" tagline, while the shorts prominently feature a familiar sweat-inspired design billed as "a reminder" of the hard work required for athletes to truly except at what they do.

Get a closer look below.