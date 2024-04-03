Best Style Releases: Cactus Jack 'Utopia University,' Brigade, The Hundreds x WWE, and More

From the Cactus Jack 'Utopia University' collection to The Hundreds x WWE, here is a closer look at all of this week's best style releases.

Apr 03, 2024
Via Brigade

Some of our favorite up-and-coming brands are dropping off some great product this week that you need to make sure you're checking out. Brigade and Manresa are each delivering their two best seasons to date, PDF is introducing some rings to its web store, and Blackstock & Weber has worked with Schott to produce a suede Perfecto. 


Elsewhere, The Hundreds is celebrating WrestleMania XL with its latest WWE collab, Travis Scott's Cactus Jack is dropping merch for 28 universities across the country, Eric Emanuel has worked with the MLB on some neon-inspired shorts and jackets, and more.


Take a closer look at all of this week's best style releases below. 

Via Brigade

Some of our favorite up-and-coming brands are dropping off some great product this week that you need to make sure you're checking out. Brigade and Manresa are each delivering their two best seasons to date, PDF is introducing some rings to its web store, and Blackstock & Weber has worked with Schott to produce a suede Perfecto. 


Elsewhere, The Hundreds is celebrating WrestleMania XL with its latest WWE collab, Travis Scott's Cactus Jack is dropping merch for 28 universities across the country, Eric Emanuel has worked with the MLB on some neon-inspired shorts and jackets, and more.


Take a closer look at all of this week's best style releases below. 

Brigade

Via Brigade

Release Date: April 5
Where to Buy It: brigadeus.com
Price: TBD

Brigade is releasing its strongest collection to date on Friday. The standout item that many people will surely be going for is the knit zip-up inspired by classic motorcross jerseys. Other items include knits inspired by Polo's iconic American flag sweaters featuring the Dominican and Puerto Rican flags, mesh knit fisherman vests, football jerseys featuring an image of the New York skyline, ultra baggy cargos. and more. 

Cactus Jack x Mitchell & Ness x Fanatics x Lids

PDF Rings

Via PDF

Release Date: April 5
Where to Buy It: pdfchannel.com
Price: $195-$250

Domenico Formichetti's PDF is entering the jewelry game. The "Bend" silver ring looks sort of like a fancy Band-Aid. It's made of 925 Sterling Silver and treated with a matte finish. Small and large sizes will be up for grabs. Each will be adjustable from sizes 12 to 28. The design is inspired by the One Ring, an ancient artifact created by the Dark Lord Sauron in the Lord of the Rings. To PDF fans, these probably look familiar. Formichetti has been flexing his own diamond versions on Instagram lately. 

The Hundreds x WWE

Via The Hundreds

Release Date: April 5
Where to Buy It: thehundreds.com
Price: TBD

To celebrate WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia this weekend, The Hundreds has collaborated with the WWE for the second time. T-shirts and hoodies feature the WrestleMania XL logo alongside special The Hundreds branding created specifically for this project. Other graphics allude to the main event match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, the first WrestleMania where Hulk Hogan teamed up with Mr. T, and The Rock's legendary Attitude Era run. 

Manresa

Via Manresa

Release Date: April 5
Where to Buy It: manresaclothing.com
Price: $42-$225

Manresa is releasing its Spring/Summer 2024 collection this Friday. Items include corduroy hiking shorts, classic striped rugby sweaters, lacrosse-inspired mesh tops and shorts, new colorways of the brand's popular Oysterman sweaters, and more.  

Eric Emanuel x MLB

Schott Perfecto for Blackstock & Weber

Via Blackstock & Weber

Release Date: April 5
Where to Buy It: blackstockandweber.com
Price: $795

Blackstock & Weber continues to expand its offerings beyond loafers. Its latest creation is a collaboration with Schott to create a one-of-a-kind Perfecto biker jacket. Rather than the classic leather look, Blackstock & Weber's version is made out of caramel suede. It is finished off with details like a silver double zipper and star-shaped nickle studs.

Dreamville x Champion

Via Champion

Release Date: April 6
Where to Buy It: Dreamville Fest in Raleigh, NC
Price: $60-$105

Champion has partnered with J. Cole's record label on some cozy gear that will be exclusively sold at Dreamville Fest 2024 this coming weekend. The Cloud collection features playful artwork by Raeana across heavyweight black hoodies and T-shirts. There will also be a kelly green hoodie featuring the lineup on the left chest and official Dreamville Fest logo plastered on the back. 

Imran Potato x OTW by Vans

Via OTW by Vans

Release Date: April 3
Where to Buy It: otw.vans.comimranpotato.com, and other select retailers
Price: $135

Imran Potato has once again partnered with OTW by Vans on a new sneaker. The Knu Skool MTE is made to weather the elements with ultrastuffed gusseted tongues, waterproof suede uppers, and a chunky lug sole. Co-branded logos are stitched on each heel. The collab will be widely available in a classic navy blue colorway with a black pair being exclusively sold through Imran Potato's web store.

Best Style Releases To KnowStreetwearBuyers GuideTravis ScottFanaticsMitchell And NessLIDSCactus Jack RecordsmanresaBrigadeDreamvilleChampionVansSchott NycThe HundredsWWEWrestlemaniaEric EmanuelMLB

Latest in Style