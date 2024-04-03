Best Style Releases: Cactus Jack 'Utopia University,' Brigade, The Hundreds x WWE, and More

Via Brigade

Some of our favorite up-and-coming brands are dropping off some great product this week that you need to make sure you're checking out. Brigade and Manresa are each delivering their two best seasons to date, PDF is introducing some rings to its web store, and Blackstock & Weber has worked with Schott to produce a suede Perfecto.





Elsewhere, The Hundreds is celebrating WrestleMania XL with its latest WWE collab, Travis Scott's Cactus Jack is dropping merch for 28 universities across the country, Eric Emanuel has worked with the MLB on some neon-inspired shorts and jackets, and more.





Take a closer look at all of this week's best style releases below.