Best Style Releases: Cactus Jack 'Utopia University,' Brigade, The Hundreds x WWE, and More
From the Cactus Jack 'Utopia University' collection to The Hundreds x WWE, here is a closer look at all of this week's best style releases.
Some of our favorite up-and-coming brands are dropping off some great product this week that you need to make sure you're checking out. Brigade and Manresa are each delivering their two best seasons to date, PDF is introducing some rings to its web store, and Blackstock & Weber has worked with Schott to produce a suede Perfecto.
Elsewhere, The Hundreds is celebrating WrestleMania XL with its latest WWE collab, Travis Scott's Cactus Jack is dropping merch for 28 universities across the country, Eric Emanuel has worked with the MLB on some neon-inspired shorts and jackets, and more.
Take a closer look at all of this week's best style releases below.
Sign up for the
ComplexNewsletter
Your leading source for what’s now and what’s next in Music, Style, Sports, and Pop Culture.
By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to ourTerms of Service
andPrivacy Policy