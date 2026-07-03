ERL

Since its founding in 2018 by designer Eli Russell Linnetz, ERL has cultivated a dedicated following by interpreting luxury through as California surf-inspired lens. The brand’s signature use of vivid color palettes and relaxed silhouettes captures a distinctive west coast vibe rooted in nostalgia. ERL’s collections consistently emphasize artisanal techniques and playful sophistication, drawing a community passionate about elevated casualwear. One of its biggest moments came when it guest designed the Spring 2023 collection for Kim Jones' Dior. ERL has also received notable co-signs from a range of celebrities including Justin Bieber, Kylie Jenner, Lil Yachty, and more.

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