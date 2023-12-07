The Best Events to Go to During Miami Art Basel 2023

Miami Art Basel 2023 kicks off this weekend. Consider checking out these events near the convention center when you're in town.

Dec 07, 2023
Miami Art Basel is finally here. Once again, hundreds of galleries, artists, magazines, and more will be presenting the latest and greatest in art at the Miami Beach Convention Center this weekend. The event turns 21 this year, and it continues to be known as North America’s premiere art festival. 


Art fanatics will be spending their time reviewing new solo presentations, surveys, large-scale installations, and more at the three-day long event. However, many come to Art Basel to also take in all the events and activities occurring throughout Miami. There are so many parties, exhibitions, drops, and events to consider. Thankfully, we rounded up some of the best ones to go to. 


Streetwear enthusiasts can take a break from the convention center by considering fresh releases from Eric Emanuel and Billionaire Boys Club. Fans of street art can certainly rely on the many events being held by the Museum of Graffiti throughout the week. Hip-hop heads can also tap in to concerts featuring Freddie Gibbs or pay a visit to the newly opened The Art of Hip-Hop museum. And of course, many skaters are rolling through the streets of Miami to attend the second annual Virgil Abloh Skating Invitational. 


Here’s a guide on the best events to go to during Miami Art Basel 2023. 

Frank Gehry x Louis Vuitton Exhibition

When: Dec. 8–10
Where: West Lobby of the Miami Beach Convention Center at 1901 Convention Center Drive

Louis Vuitton will present a selection of the works by the revered Canadian-American architect Frank Gehry at Art Basel Miami. A specially designed booth that boasts his trademark aesthetic will present handbags, trunks, perfume bottles, original artwork, preparatory sketches, and architectural models by the architect. A limited-edition handbag collection with Gehry will also be sold at the booth, which includes the Capucines bag, the Twisted Box trunk, and the Bear With Us clutch.

The Second Annual Virgil Abloh Skate Invitational

Eric Emanuel Artist Capsule Drop

When: Dec. 8
Where: 172 NE 40th St., Miami

Although Eric Emanuel is known for his shorts, he’s also a passionate art collector. So for Art Basel, he’s prepared a special release at his flagship in Miami’s Art District. Emanuel commissioned artists Tyrrell Winston, Aryo Toh Djojo, and Jake Clark to create limited-edition artworks that will also be screen-printed onto the brand’s signature mesh shorts. The artworks will be exhibited at Eric Emanuel’s flagship in Miami before being donated to a local Miami art institution for the public to enjoy. Winston’s piece references the signature of Miami Dolphins icon Dan Marino. Djojo’s painting for EE depicts a Miami Beach alien abduction. And Clark handpainted a quintessential “EE” motif on a ceramic sculpture. For those unable to make it to EE’s store on Friday, the collection will also be available at noon the same day on EricEmanuel.com. 

Museum of Graffiti

Vintage Frames Company x Trevor "Trouble" Andrews (a.k.a. Gucci Ghost) Release Party

When: Dec. 7
Where: 601 Washington Avenue, Miami

Corey Shapiro’s eyewear label, Vintage Frames Company, will release a collaboration with Trevor "Trouble" Andrew (a.k.a. Gucci Ghost) at Vintage Frames Company's Miami Beach flagship. The duo spent two years designing a pair of sunglasses based on Andrew’s "Dirty Cigs Series." The collaboration features two sunglasses where cigarettes replace the arms of the frame. The limited-edition sunglasses will be available with the purchase of one of 50 numbered prints from the series for $1,000. Each pair comes encased in a special box that resembles a pack of cigarettes. Complex readers can RSVP by emailing miami@vintageframes.com with the subject line "Complex."

“Let Me Know When You Land” Exhibition by Eri Wakiyama x Samsung

Atiba Jefferson: Skate Photography

Billionaire Boys Club x Daniel Arsham Release

When: Dec. 8
Where: 2545 NW 3rd Ave., Miami

For Art Basel, Billionaire Boys Club invited Daniel Arsham to customize the walls of BBC ICECREAM’s Miami flagship and create a new art installation, which will be unveiled today. Attendees can check out Arsham’s new work anytime this week. But on Friday, the store will release a collectible Astronaut Edition designed by Arsham. It’s a 12-inch tall figure that is meticulously sculpted from resin and crushed crystal. Each one is numbered and authenticated with a holographic seal. The collectible Astronaut Edition will be sold for $1,950 and is only available in store or in limited quantities on ArshamEditions.Shop.

The Art of Hip-Hop

Legends Only Shows Featuring Freddie Gibbs, Stove God Cooks, and DJ Paul

When: Dec. 7–9
Where: Essentials Gallery at 7929 NE 1st Street

Anyone looking to catch some live music during Art Basel can look forward to a three-day run of concerts by Legends Only. Today, DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia will kick off the festivities. That will be followed up by a performance by Freddie Gibbs on Friday and a show by Griselda’s rising signee Stove God Cooks on Saturday. There will be other special guest performances and appearances during the shows as well. Tickets are now available for all the events.

