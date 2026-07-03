Entergalactic

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Kid Cudi, wearing a beige suit, is smiling during an interview. He's holding a microphone, sitting next to an interviewer.
Pop Culture

Kid Cudi Reveals Why Animated Netflix Project 'Entergalactic' Didn't Continue: 'It Breaks My Heart'

'Entergalactic' earned critical praise and an Emmy following its 2022 debut.

Trace William Cowen386 days ago
Music

Kid Cudi Shares 2026 Release Date for Tenth Album: 'We're Takin It Someplace New'

Cudi says his 'Insano' follow-up will arrive in two years, as he wraps up various television and film projects.

Jaelani Turner-Williams875 days ago
Music

Kid Cudi Ecstatic Over ‘Entergalactic’ Emmy Nomination, Says Travis Scott Was First to Send Congratulations

Cudi shouted out "the whole team who busted their asses for 3 years and brought this bad boy to life" after his Netflix film scored an Emmy nom.

Starr Savoy1102 days ago
Kid Cudi photographed in Los Angeles
Pop Culture

Kid Cudi Says Netflix Animated Special ‘Entergalactic’ Is Not ‘for Kids’

Kid Cudi took to Twitter on Thursday to let his fans know that his new Netflix special, 'Entergalactic' is not a suitable show to watch with their children.

tara mahadevan1367 days ago
Kid Cudi on the Entergalactic red carpet
Music

Kid Cudi on Not Retweeting Fans Who Call Him a Genius: ‘Agreeing With It Comes Off a Lil Arrogant to Me’

"I don't think I'm worthy of that praise," read part of his explanation, which lead a fan to post a similar Cudi sentiment from over a decade ago.

Zach Dionne1369 days ago
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The cover art for a new Kid Cudi album is shown
Music

Kid Cudi Shares New Album and Visual Companion ‘Entergalactic’

Kid Cudi's new album, as well as the Netflix event of the same name, launched on Friday. The project features Ty Dolla Sign, 2 Chainz, and more.

Trace William Cowen1388 days ago
A model is seen wearing a new Staple piece
Style

Kid Cudi’s ‘Entergalactic’ Enlists Staple for New Collab Collection

In commemoration of Kid Cudi's Netflix event 'Entergalactic,' Staple has put together a new collection featuring everything from disposable cameras to hoodies.

Trace William Cowen1388 days ago
Kid Cudi is pictured in an interview on The Tonight Show
Music

Kid Cudi Talks ‘Entergalactic,’ Performs “Willing to Trust” With Ty Dolla Sign on ‘Fallon’

Kid Cudi's cross-platform 'Entergalactic' experience launches this Friday. But first, Cudi sat down with Jimmy Fallon for a chat about family and creativity.

Trace William Cowen1389 days ago
Kid Cudi performs at Oakland Arena on August 21, 2022
Music

Kid Cudi Says His New Album 'Entergalactic' Gave Him 'New Understanding of Love'

Ahead of the release of his forthcoming album 'Entergalactic,' Kid Cudi sat down with ‘Rolling Stone’ to share details about his 10th studio offering.

Brad Callas1392 days ago
Kid Cudi Willing to Trust cover art
Music

Kid Cudi and Ty Dolla Sign Unite on "Willing to Trust"

Ahead of the Sept. 30 release of his album and animated Netflix project 'Entergalactic,' Kid Cudi has unleashed a Ty Dolla Sign collaboration.

Zach Dionne1395 days ago
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From the mind of Kid Cudi and executive producer Kenya Barris, ENTERGALACTIC
Pop Culture

Watch the Trailer for Kid Cudi's Animated Netflix Project 'Entergalactic'

Netflix just debuted the trailer for Kid Cudi’s animated Netflix project 'Entergalactic,' which releases this month alongside his new album of the same name.

Joe Price1405 days ago
The cover art for Kid Cudi's single "Do What I Want"
Music

Kid Cudi Shares 'Entergalactic' Single "Do What I Want"

Rapper and actor Kid Cudi has offered fans a preview of his highly-anticipated upcoming album 'Entergalactic' with his new song, “Do What I Want.”

Joe Price1500 days ago
Kid Cudi entergalactic netflix series trailer
Pop Culture

Here's the First Look at Kid Cudi's 'Entergalactic' Series f/ Timothée Chalamet, Jessica Williams, More (UPDATE)

The adult animated series will debut Sept. 30 on Netflix. The voice cast also includes Ty Dolla Sign, Macaulay Culkin, Vanessa Hudgens, and Jaden Smith.

Joshua Espinoza1501 days ago
Kid Cudi performs for the crowd at a festival
Music

Kid Cudi Says ‘Entergalactic’ Is ‘Greatest Piece of Art’ He’s Ever Made

Both the album and the series are expected this year, with Cudi telling fans over the weekend that the three-years-in-the-making project is his finest yet.

Trace William Cowen1636 days ago
cudi
Music

Kid Cudi Praises Lil Nas X for Being a ‘Gay Man in Hip-Hop Doing His Thing,' Teases 'Entergalactic' Release

Kid Cudi wrote a heartfelt tribute praising Lil Nas X for being "a gay man in hip-hop doing his thing" for 'Time' magazine's 100 Most Influential People list.

Jordan Rose1767 days ago
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Kid Cudi
Music

Kid Cudi Says There Won't Be a Deluxe Edition of 'Man on the Moon III,' Gives Update on 'Entergalactic'

Kid Cudi effectively closed out the 'Man on the Moon' trilogy with last year's 'The Chosen,' which arrived to great fanfare. Next up is 'Entergalactic.'

Trace William Cowen1888 days ago
Kid Cudi
Music

Kid Cudi Previews "Do What I Want" Off His Forthcoming 'Entergalactic' Album

Days after releasing "Leader of Delinquents," Cudder has blessed fans with a intriguing snippet of "Do What I Want"—a track off his forthcoming album.

Joshua Espinoza2284 days ago

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