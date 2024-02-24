Kid Cudi Shares 2026 Release Date for Tenth Album: 'We're Takin It Someplace New'

The 40-year-old actor didn't specify what TV and film projects he’s working on. Over the years, Cudi has taken notable roles in films like Don't Look Up, X, and House Party, and led in the animated Netflix film, Entergalactic , which he also produced, co-wrote, and composed.

Last year, Cudi co-starred in the HBO animated series Young Love alongside Issa Rae , and he stars in the family miniseries Knuckles , which premieres on Apr. 26.

Entergalactic won an Emmy in 2023 for Outstanding Individual Achievement In Animation, and Cudi's confidence has clearly grown in the acting field. He's even offered to host Saturday Night Live .

The news about Cudi's tenth album comes one day after the Insano deluxe edition was delayed. On Thursday, Cudi pointed the finger at his label on X, writing that INSANO (NITRO MEGA) would drop after midnight.