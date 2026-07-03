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Candace Owens speaks at a podium wearing a yellow blazer; Eminem is on stage in a hoodie and baseball cap
Music

Candace Owens Roasts Eminem in Response to Disses on New Album: ‘He’s So Desperate to Show Black People That He’s Real’

The Detroit rapper dissed the conservative media personality on two tracks off his latest album 'The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce).'

Alex Ocho735 days ago
Musician in leather jacket and hat performing onstage with microphone, background has red lighting and audience silhouette
Music

Eminem Announces 'The Death of Slim Shady' for This Summer: Here's What Fans Are Saying

Some have predicted that the seemingly invincible character's "death" may be followed by a Jesus-like resurrection.

Trace William Cowen814 days ago
Eminem performing on stage, wearing a black leather jacket and holding a microphone
Music

Eminem Reflects on "My Name Is" Video, Denies He Was ‘High on Ecstasy’ During the Shoot

The Detroit rapper shared some tidbits on the song's video more than 25 years after its debut.

Joshua Espinoza863 days ago
XXXTENTACION And Eminem
Music

XXXTentacion and Eminem Dominate Spotify's 50 Most Streamed Rap Songs Ever

Post Malone and Drake were also pretty ubiquitous on the list as well.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1097 days ago
Stu SNL
Pop Culture

Eminem Makes a Cameo on 'SNL' During Pete Davidson's Parody of "Stan"

The PS5 is undoubtedly on top of the Christmas list for many kids and adults moving 'SNL' to parody Marshall's hit record "Stan" into a song about the console.

Xavier Hamilton2051 days ago
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The 92nd Oscars® broadcasts live
Music

Eminem Supports Joe Biden in New Ad Using "Lose Yourself"

In the video posted to his social media pages, Eminem's hit song "Lose Yourself" is playing while Biden appears.

Xavier Hamilton2084 days ago
jamar
Music

Lord Jamar Calls Eminem a 'F*ckin' Filthy Piece of Trailer Park Sh*t' in Response to Latest Diss

Jamar also joked that another new Em song, "Stepdad," is actually about him too.

Trace William Cowen2368 days ago
'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT
Music

Merriam-Webster Adds Eminem-Inspired Definition of ‘Stan’

Eminem's 2000 classic and its meaning is added to the dictionary, along with other words.

Xavier Hamilton2643 days ago
Eminem attends the rag & bone X Eminem London Pop Up
Music

Eminem Takes "Lose Yourself" Case to New Zealand Supreme Court

The rapper continues to be embroiled in a legal battle with the country.

Xavier Hamilton2691 days ago
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Eminem at Bonnaroo
Music

Eminem Says He's Still Chasing After 'The Marshall Mathers LP' in New Interview

The VR interview/short film 'Marshall From Detroit,' which originally premiered at Sundance, is available now.

Gavin Evans2702 days ago
Eminem
Music

Eminem Led 2018 in Album Sales

The Detroit rapper over 755,000 units in album sales last year.

Joshua Espinoza2748 days ago
LeBron James
Sports

LeBron James Says Lakers Listen to Eminem for 'White Boy Wednesday'

The Los Angeles Lakers listened to Eminem's music for "White Boy Wednesday" this week.

Victoria L. Johnson2851 days ago
This is a photo of Eminem.
Music

Eminem's 'Revival' Remains in the Top 10 in This Week's Billboard Hot 200

Eminem, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone and more sold well enough to make the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 200 this past week.

Gavin Evans3114 days ago
Eminem
Music

Eminem Performs 'Walk on Water' At the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards

The Detroit rapper was joined on stage by Skylar Grey.

Gavin Evans3170 days ago
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A possible genius(?) parodied re imagined Eminem's "Stan" from a scorned Kyrie Irving's perspective.
Sports

Someone Turned LeBron James and Kyrie Irving's Trade Drama Into a Parody of Eminem's "Stan"

Some geniuses(?) turned the apparent trade drama between LeBron James and Kyrie Irving into a parody of Eminem's "Stan."

Gavin Evans3258 days ago

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