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Eminem is one of the few rappers still releasing new music who can motivate large numbers to engage with his music. Here's our ranking of every single Em project.Dave Bry
Kendrick Lamar and Drake are far from the first rappers to make wildly disrespectful diss songs.Al Shipley
His name is Marshall Mathers. He's just a regular guy who happens to have a few alter egos, some skeletons in his closet, and a way with words. AKA Eminem.Gabriel Alvarez
With Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium shows set to kick off this weekend, here is a ranking of his best verses, picked from solo studio albums, remixes, radio freestyles, and other classic ephemera from his dense catalog of music.Frazier Tharpe