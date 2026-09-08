Dave Bry
Latest Stories
Jay-Z's Albums, Ranked From Worst To Best
From 'Reasonable Doubt' to 'The Blueprint', which Jay-Z album is his best? We settle the debate in our ranking of his discography.
The 10 Best Rappers of the 2000s
From André 3000 to Jay-Z, these are the rappers who reigned from 2000 to 2009.
Kill Your Heroes: On Kanye West, Donald Trump, and Hopelessness
Should we know better than to believe in heroes after Kanye West's vocal support of Donald Trump?
Geto Boys’ ‘The Resurrection’ Is the Most Underrated Album in Rap History
Is this album the Houston group's greatest achievement?
Umm…Has Anyone Else Noticed That N.W.A Is Kind of Problematic?
An incensed Millennial explores the #problematic nature of N.W.A.
Mike Will Made-Issues: The Problematic Trend of Impossibly Complicated Producer Names
Please, we beg of you, think about the music writers!
Rawcus's "White People Crazy" is Either Funny Because It's True or Funny Because WTF But Either Way, Wow
There's no way this doesn't go viral.
The Most Anticipated Albums of 2014
Here's what we're looking forward to in the new year.
10 Complex Staff Members Pick A Song They Hated This Year
The Complex staff vents their frustrations.
Al Goldstein, 1936-2013: New York City's All-Time Greatest Smut Peddler
R.I.P. (That "P" can stand for pretty much any word you can think of in this situation. Al wouldn't mind.)
Interview: Talib Kweli Talks About the Dangers of Subscribing to Conspiracy Theories
Some heavy 'Gravitas.'
The 50 Best Albums of 2013
From rappers like Juicy J and A$AP Rocky to indie acts like Haim and Toro Y Moi, these are the albums we rocked all year long.
On Regretting Not Going to See Nelson Mandela Speak at Yankee Stadium in 1990
The revolutionary paid a visit it New York.
The Best Albums of November 2013
As the year winds to a close, we take a look at last month's best albums.
The 50 Best Songs of 2013
50 songs that all made us feel some type of way (a good one) this year.
Rapper Endorsement Campaigns We'd Like to See
This is not sponsored content...but it should be!