Dave Bry Portrait

Dave Bry

Joined July 2014 | 93 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

A collage of Jay-Z in various styles and outfits, showcasing his evolution over time. Each Jay-Z represents a different era and album, from Reasonable Doubt to Blueprint.

Jay-Z's Albums, Ranked From Worst To Best

From 'Reasonable Doubt' to 'The Blueprint', which Jay-Z album is his best? We settle the debate in our ranking of his discography.

Dave Bry161 days ago
Jay-Z wearing a beanie and a shiny jacket, looking directly at the camera with a serious expression.

The 10 Best Rappers of the 2000s

From André 3000 to Jay-Z, these are the rappers who reigned from 2000 to 2009.

Dave Bry475 days ago
Not Available Lead

Kill Your Heroes: On Kanye West, Donald Trump, and Hopelessness

Should we know better than to believe in heroes after Kanye West's vocal support of Donald Trump?

Dave Bry3588 days ago
Not Available Lead

Geto Boys’ ‘The Resurrection’ Is the Most Underrated Album in Rap History

Is this album the Houston group's greatest achievement?

Dave Bry3860 days ago
Not Available Lead

Umm…Has Anyone Else Noticed That N.W.A Is Kind of Problematic?

An incensed Millennial explores the #problematic nature of N.W.A.

Dave Bry4052 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

Why I Like ScHoolboy Q Better Than Kendrick Lamar

Don't sleep on Groovy Q.

Dave Bry4587 days ago
Not Available Lead

Mike Will Made-Issues: The Problematic Trend of Impossibly Complicated Producer Names

Please, we beg of you, think about the music writers!

Dave Bry4629 days ago
Not Available Lead

The Most Anticipated Albums of 2014

Here's what we're looking forward to in the new year.

Dave Bry4637 days ago
Not Available Lead

10 Complex Staff Members Pick A Song They Hated This Year

The Complex staff vents their frustrations.

Dave Bry4651 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

Al Goldstein, 1936-2013: New York City's All-Time Greatest Smut Peddler

R.I.P. (That "P" can stand for pretty much any word you can think of in this situation. Al wouldn't mind.)

Dave Bry4655 days ago

This Infographic About Kanye West Is Kind of Perfect

Fascinating! Perplexing!

Dave Bry4660 days ago
Not Available Lead

The 50 Best Albums of 2013

From rappers like Juicy J and A$AP Rocky to indie acts like Haim and Toro Y Moi, these are the albums we rocked all year long.

Dave Bry4665 days ago
Photo Removed

On Regretting Not Going to See Nelson Mandela Speak at Yankee Stadium in 1990

The revolutionary paid a visit it New York.

Dave Bry4668 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

The Best Albums of November 2013

As the year winds to a close, we take a look at last month's best albums.

Dave Bry4670 days ago
Not Available Lead

The 50 Best Songs of 2013

50 songs that all made us feel some type of way (a good one) this year.

Dave Bry4672 days ago
Not Available Lead

Rapper Endorsement Campaigns We'd Like to See

This is not sponsored content...but it should be!

Dave Bry4675 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App