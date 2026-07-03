Latest Stories
Emily Ratajkowski on Post Divorce: 'I Decided to F*ck' My Way Into a New Kind of Woman'
The actor and model revealed she stopped sleeping with her ex-husband six months after the birth of their son.
Gigi and Bella Hadid, Angel Reese, and Emily Ratajkowski Rule 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show
Check out the jaw-dropping photos and highlights from the lingerie brand's runway show.
Emily Ratajkowski's Birthday Cake Was Inspired by Her Own Butt in a Thong
The model turned 34 years old on June 7.
Wendy’s Shades Katy Perry's Space Return: 'Can We Send Her Back'
Joining in on the social media banter was Kesha, who sipped from a Wendy's cup.
Emily Ratajkowski Slams Blue Origin, Says Space Mission Is 'End-Time Sh*t'
Actress and model Emily Ratajkowski slammed the star-studded Blue Origin Space Mission as "end-time sh*t, saying that she's "disgusted" by it.
Emily Ratajkowski Dresses as JLo With Iconic Green Dress for Halloween
JLo's dress famously led to the birth of Google Images.
Shaboozey and Emily Ratajkowski Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted Together in NYC
The pair were seen leaving a screening of Zoë Kravitz's "Blink Twice" in New York on Wednesday.
Watch Travis Scott’s “I Know ?” Video Co-Starring Emily Ratajkowski and Anok Yai
The music video tours Scott’s L.A. mansion. Travis and Emily eat McDonald’s too.
Bhad Bhabie Slams 'Pedophile' Label Over Chief Keef Relationship, Maintains He Didn't Groom Her
Bhad Bhabie denied allegations that Chief Keef "groomed" her. The comments came after she revealed she was getting her Sosa tattoos removed.
Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski Spark Dating Rumors After Photos of Them Kissing Circulate on Social Media
Fresh off his break-up with Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles appears to have moved on, as the pop star was seen in Tokyo kissing newly-single model Emily Ratajkowski.
Diplo Talks Sexuality, Says He's 'Sure' He's Received Oral Sex From a Man
On Emily Ratajkowski's 'High Low' podcast, Diplo opened up about his attraction to men, explainging said he’s “sure” he’s received oral sex from a man.
Eric André Reflects on Emily Ratajkowski Relationship and Time He Claims Michael B. Jordan Saw Him Naked
In a new interview, Eric André discussed his recent relationship with Emily Ratajkowski and shared a wild story about Michael B. Jordan seeing him nude.
Iggy Azalea Explains Why She Left 'Volatile' Playboi Carti Relationship
The Australian rapper opened up about the split during a recent episode of Emily Ratajkowski's podcast 'High Low with EmRata.' Watch the conversation here.
Emily Ratajkowski Suggests That Her and Eric André Have Ended Their 'Situationship'
Fresh off celebrating Valentine's Day by posting nude photos on social media, it appears that Emily Ratajkowski and Eric André may be going their separate ways
Eric André Marks Valentine’s Day by Posting Nude Photos Featuring Emily Ratajkowski
Fresh off sparking rumors of a budding romance after having dinner together, Emily Ratajkowski and Eric André celebrated Valentine's Day in interesting fashion.
Pete Davidson's Bodies Bodies Bodies: A Full Timeline of His Relationships
We looked back at all the famous women Pete Davidson has dated over the years. From Ariana Grande to Kim Kardashian, here is full relationship timeline.
Emily Ratajkowski: ‘I Feel Like I Attract the Worst Men’
The 'My Body' author made the comments on her 'High Low with EmRata' podcast earlier this week, after she reportedly called it quits with Pete Davidson.
Bella Thorne Speaks Out About Director Sexualizing Her at Age 10, Saying She Was ‘Flirting With Him’
In an appearance on Emily Ratajkowski's podcast, Bella Thorne revealed that a director sexualized her during an audition when she was just 10.