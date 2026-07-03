Emily Ratajkowski

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Emily Ratajkowski.
Pop Culture

Emily Ratajkowski on Post Divorce: 'I Decided to F*ck' My Way Into a New Kind of Woman'

The actor and model revealed she stopped sleeping with her ex-husband six months after the birth of their son.

Trey Alston36 days ago
A group of models walking down a runway in lingerie, surrounded by falling confetti. The scene is vibrant and glamorous.
Style

Gigi and Bella Hadid, Angel Reese, and Emily Ratajkowski Rule 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Check out the jaw-dropping photos and highlights from the lingerie brand's runway show.

Alex Ocho275 days ago
Emily Ratajkowski at an event, wearing a stylish dress with a backdrop featuring large text.
Pop Culture

Emily Ratajkowski's Birthday Cake Was Inspired by Her Own Butt in a Thong

The model turned 34 years old on June 7.

tara mahadevan403 days ago
US singer Katy Perry attends the 11th Breakthrough Prize ceremony at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on April 5, 2025.
Music

Wendy’s Shades Katy Perry's Space Return: 'Can We Send Her Back'

Joining in on the social media banter was Kesha, who sipped from a Wendy's cup.

Jaelani Turner-Williams459 days ago
Emily Ratajkowski at a WSJ event, wearing a printed dress, standing in front of a green backdrop with floral accents.
Pop Culture

Emily Ratajkowski Slams Blue Origin, Says Space Mission Is 'End-Time Sh*t'

Actress and model Emily Ratajkowski slammed the star-studded Blue Origin Space Mission as "end-time sh*t, saying that she's "disgusted" by it.

Jade Gomez459 days ago
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Emily Ratajkowski
Pop Culture

Emily Ratajkowski Dresses as JLo With Iconic Green Dress for Halloween

JLo's dress famously led to the birth of Google Images.

tara mahadevan624 days ago
Shaboozey performing, holding microphone. Right: Emily Ratajkowski posing while sitting at a gala.
Pop Culture

Shaboozey and Emily Ratajkowski Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted Together in NYC

The pair were seen leaving a screening of Zoë Kravitz's "Blink Twice" in New York on Wednesday.

Alex Ocho694 days ago
Music

Watch Travis Scott’s “I Know ?” Video Co-Starring Emily Ratajkowski and Anok Yai

The music video tours Scott’s L.A. mansion. Travis and Emily eat McDonald’s too.

Mark Elibert907 days ago
Bhad Bhabie is seen on October 11, 2022 in Los Angeles
Music

Bhad Bhabie Slams 'Pedophile' Label Over Chief Keef Relationship, Maintains He Didn't Groom Her

Bhad Bhabie denied allegations that Chief Keef "groomed" her. The comments came after she revealed she was getting her Sosa tattoos removed.

Joshua Espinoza1177 days ago
Harry Styles performs in England in 2022
Pop Culture

Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski Spark Dating Rumors After Photos of Them Kissing Circulate on Social Media

Fresh off his break-up with Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles appears to have moved on, as the pop star was seen in Tokyo kissing newly-single model Emily Ratajkowski.

Brad Callas1210 days ago
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Diplo attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones
Music

Diplo Talks Sexuality, Says He's 'Sure' He's Received Oral Sex From a Man

On Emily Ratajkowski's 'High Low' podcast, Diplo opened up about his attraction to men, explainging said he’s “sure” he’s received oral sex from a man.

Joe Price1221 days ago
Split image of Eric Andre and Emily Ratajkowski
Pop Culture

Eric André Reflects on Emily Ratajkowski Relationship and Time He Claims Michael B. Jordan Saw Him Naked

In a new interview, Eric André discussed his recent relationship with Emily Ratajkowski and shared a wild story about Michael B. Jordan seeing him nude.

taramhdvn1221 days ago
Iggy Azelea Talks "Toxic" Relationship With Playboi Carti
Music

Iggy Azalea Explains Why She Left 'Volatile' Playboi Carti Relationship

The Australian rapper opened up about the split during a recent episode of Emily Ratajkowski's podcast 'High Low with EmRata.' Watch the conversation here.

Joshua Espinoza1241 days ago
Emily Ratajkowski walks runway at Tory Burch Fashion Show
Pop Culture

Emily Ratajkowski Suggests That Her and Eric André Have Ended Their 'Situationship'

Fresh off celebrating Valentine's Day by posting nude photos on social media, it appears that Emily Ratajkowski and Eric André may be going their separate ways

Brad Callas1246 days ago
Emily Ratajkowski and Eric André
Pop Culture

Eric André Marks Valentine’s Day by Posting Nude Photos Featuring Emily Ratajkowski

Fresh off sparking rumors of a budding romance after having dinner together, Emily Ratajkowski and Eric André celebrated Valentine's Day in interesting fashion.

Brad Callas1249 days ago
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Pete Davidson Dating Timeline
Pop Culture

Pete Davidson's Bodies Bodies Bodies: A Full Timeline of His Relationships

We looked back at all the famous women Pete Davidson has dated over the years. From Ariana Grande to Kim Kardashian, here is full relationship timeline.

Karla Rodriguez1271 days ago
Emily Ratajkowski is seen walking in Soho
Pop Culture

Emily Ratajkowski: ‘I Feel Like I Attract the Worst Men’

The 'My Body' author made the comments on her 'High Low with EmRata' podcast earlier this week, after she reportedly called it quits with Pete Davidson.

Dayna Haffenden1288 days ago
Bella Thorn in youtube screenshot
Pop Culture

Bella Thorne Speaks Out About Director Sexualizing Her at Age 10, Saying She Was ‘Flirting With Him’

In an appearance on Emily Ratajkowski's podcast, Bella Thorne revealed that a director sexualized her during an audition when she was just 10.

Joe Price1297 days ago

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