Watch Travis Scott’s “I Know ?” Video Co-Starring Emily Ratajkowski and Anok Yai

Travis Scott has unleashed the new music video for the fan-favorite track "I Know ?" from his latest studio album, Utopia, starring Emily Ratajkowski and Anok Yai. Check it out above.

The Dave Meyers and Scott-directed video opens with the rapper and model lying down in separate rooms following a huge argument. As the visual progresses, Scott and Ratajkowski do regular activities separately around the house, such as smoking weed, getting fit, taking a bath, and more.

Things get even more interesting when La Flame starts seeing another woman, played by model Anok Yai, and bounces between the two before making a final decision on who he wants to be with. "I Know ?" has been streamed over 440 million times and made major noise at the tail end of 2023 when it landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Rhythmic Radio Airplay chart, replacing his previous hit "Meltdown" featuring Drake.

The Houston native released Utopia back in July, and it debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart, earning 496,000 album-equivalent units, with 252,000 units being pure album sales. It has garnered over 3.7 billion streams globally to date and was the highest-selling hip-hop album last year.

Utopia was nominated for Best Rap Album (his tenth career nomination) at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, where he is also scheduled to perform.