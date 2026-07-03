Emily Blunt

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LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 24: (L to R) Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Stanley Tucci attend the London Photocall for "The Devil Wears Prada 2" at The V&A on April 24, 2026 in London, England.
Pop Culture

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt All Made $12.5 Million to Star in ‘Devil Wears Prada 2'

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt got huge pay days for the sequel.

Jaelani Turner-Williams68 days ago
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

Emily Blunt Almost Got the ‘Ick’ When John Krasinski Walked the Red Carpet

She admits she usually gets the ‘ick’ from turtlenecks — but John Krasinski changed her mind.

Holly Riordan80 days ago
Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway attend "The Devil Wears Prada 2" Photocall at the V&A South Kensington on April 24, 2026 in London, England.
Pop Culture

The Real-Life Inspiration Behind ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Emily Calls It a ‘Betrayal’

'I probably was not very nice, and I probably was high strung,' she admitted.

Holly Riordan80 days ago
Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt smiling at an event, with a brown backdrop and the word "Oscars" partially visible behind them.
Pop Culture

Dwayne Johnson Says He Pitched A Part For Himself In ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ to Emily Blunt

Johnson joked he wanted a part in the sequel as Blunt confirmed major fan buzz on set.

Mark Elibert238 days ago
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Dwayne Johnson speaks during "The Smashing Machine" BAFTA screening at The Robin Williams Center on October 02, 2025 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Dwayne Johnson Addresses 'The Smashing Machine' Opening Weekend: 'Can't Control Box Office Results'

The Benny Safdie-directed movie opened to $5.9 million domestically, but is poised to be a major awards season contender.

Joe Price285 days ago
Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson smiling in a promotional image for "GOAT Talk."
Pop Culture

Dwayne Johnson Revisits Viral Fanny Pack Photo on 'GOAT Talk': 'I Felt So Confident'

Johnson and Blunt star in Benny Safdie's 'The Smashing Machine,' out today.

Trace William Cowen289 days ago
Whoopi Goldberg, Sophie Turner
Pop Culture

Whoopi Goldberg, Sophie Turner, Toni Collette, and More Slam AI Actress Tilly Norwood

Emily Blunt also called AI-generated actors, "terrifying."

tara mahadevan291 days ago
Four men posing together, one wearing an Adidas tracksuit and another in a grey shirt, all smiling and holding fists up.
Pop Culture

The Rock Becomes 'The Smashing Machine' in First Trailer for Benny Safdie's New A24 Drama

Dwayne Johnson takes on his biggest creative challenge yet.

Trace William Cowen446 days ago
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Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep, and Anne Hathaway stand together on stage; Blunt in a red gown, Streep in a patterned dress, and Hathaway in a blue gown with a thigh slit
Pop Culture

‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Sequel Underway at Disney

The original 2006 cult classic starred Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt.

Alex Ocho740 days ago
Pop Culture

Ryan Gosling Says He’s Confident 'The Fall Guy' Will Get a Sequel

The David Leitch-directed action flick hits theaters this weekend.

Jaelani Turner-Williams805 days ago
Pop Culture

Florence Pugh Reveals Camera Broke During ‘Oppenheimer’ Sex Scene

The actress turned the awkward situation into a learning moment.

tara mahadevan901 days ago
Pop Culture

Matt Damon Recalls Kissing Scarlett Johansson After She Ate an Onion Sandwich: 'It Was Hell'

The actor recently shared a story about his on-screen kiss with Johansson in 2011's 'We Bought A Zoo.'

Brad Callas1091 days ago
cillian murphy in oppenheimer
Pop Culture

‘Oppenheimer’ First Reactions Are In, Critics Left ‘Stunned’ by Christopher Nolan’s Latest

As expected, Christopher Nolan's latest film is garnering strong reviews following its Paris premiere.

Trace William Cowen1103 days ago
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Pop Culture

Watch Kieran Culkin Surprise ‘Succession’ Dad Brian Cox During Photo Shoot

While Cox was being photographed with Emily Blunt for an interview, his TV son snuck up with a big hug.

tara mahadevan1135 days ago
Emily Blunt and Tom Cruise on the red carpet
Pop Culture

Emily Blunt on Tom Cruise Jokingly Telling Her ‘Stop Being Such a P***y’ During Intense ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ Shoot

Emily Blunt later noted that she and her 'Edge of Tomorrow' collaborator Tom Cruise still laugh about the hilarious moment in question to this day.

Trace William Cowen1314 days ago

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