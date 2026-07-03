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From Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt making a grand entrance on the back of a pickup truck to Magic City getting the documentary treatment, we take a look at highlights from this year's SXSW.Trace William Cowen
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson says he "laughed hard" when he first heard Vin Diesel's recent explanation of their widely reported on-set tensions.Trace William Cowen
Disney's new 'Jungle Cruise' trailer is here, but it’s not the slick action or performances from Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt that have people talking.Joe Price
The latest entry in the drug thiller genre comes up very short.Frazier Tharpe