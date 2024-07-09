‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Sequel Underway at Disney

A sequel to The Devil Wears Prada? “Groundbreaking,” as Miranda Priestly would say.

Nearly 20 years since its premiere, sources confirmed to Deadline on Monday that a sequel to the 2006 fashion dramedy that starred Anne Hathaway, 41, Meryl Streep, 75, and Emily Blunt, 41, is in “early development” at Disney.

The insiders also confirmed two of the film’s original creatives, director David Frankel, 65, and producer Wendy Finerman, 63, will return for the sequel.

Although no casting or plot details have been announced, Hathaway publicly expressed doubts several times about a follow-up to the iconic film.

"I don't think a continuation of that story is probably ever gonna happen," Hathaway confessed to E! News in March. "But I think we will continue to give out awards to other people, so I think there's a future for that."

She also said that she “would love” to work with the creative team again, adding, “Maybe we could make something else.”

In a conversation with Hathaway in December, Blunt said, “We just had a joy bomb of a time on that movie. I don’t know if any of us knew it was going to become what it did. It’s quoted to me every week. It will be the movie that changed my life.”

A musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada made its world premiere in Chicago in August 2022 and featured a score by Elton John, per Playbill.

Although there are currently no known plans for the show to come to Broadway, a production starring Vanessa Williams, 61, as Miranda Priestly is set to begin performances in London’s West End on Oct. 24.