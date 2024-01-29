Florence Pugh Reveals Camera Broke During ‘Oppenheimer’ Sex Scene

Technical difficulties on the set of Oppenheimer made shooting a crucial sex scene between Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh even more awkward.

In a clip from a recent panel discussion with Pugh, Murphy, and Emily Blunt, Pugh revealed that the camera malfunctioned while they were filming the sex scene.

“In the middle of our sex scene, the camera broke,” Pugh said. “No one knows this, but it did. Our camera broke when we were both naked! And it was not ideal timing, and there weren’t many cameras. And one camera was in the shop being fixed, and Chris [Nolan] turned and asked someone, ‘Where’s the other camera?’ The camera was in the shop—bad news for that person that gave him the news.”