Eli Manning

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Peyton and Eli Manning
Sports

Eli and Peyton Manning Roasted by Angry Sports Fans After ManningCast Interview

ManningCast has drawn the ire of some sports fans after an interview with Disney CEO Bob Iger.

Jessica Mcbride248 days ago
Eli Manning at Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on June 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images for Fanatics)
Sports

Eli Manning Offers Strong Opinion on Potential Daniel Jones Contract Extension

Eli Manning made an appearance on 'Up & Adams' with Kay Adams and offered a strong opinion about Colts QB Daniel Jones getting a contract extension.

Tim Ryan254 days ago
Arch Manning
Sports

Arch Manning Is From a Famous Football Family. Here's How He's Related to Peyton & Eli Manning

Texas Longhorn quarterback Arch Manning's father is the brother of two famous quarterbacks.

Jessica Mcbride322 days ago
Arch Manning
Sports

Does Arch Manning Have a Girlfriend?

Arch Manning's dating history is the subject of talk on TikTok.

Jessica Mcbride322 days ago
Sports

Patrick Mahomes Admits He’s Been Wearing the Same Underwear on Game Days Since His Rookie Year

The star quarterback's lucky undergarment is red and was given to him by his wife.

tara mahadevan977 days ago
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Screenshot from Pete Davidson's appearance on the latest episode of 'The Eli Manning Show.'
Pop Culture

Pete Davidson and Eli Manning Created a Joint Instagram Account

While hanging out on the latest episode of the 'Eli Manning Show,' the New York Giants legend and Pete Davidson started a joint Instagram account.

Jose Martinez1318 days ago
Miles Teller and Jon Hamm on 'SNL'
Pop Culture

Miles Teller and Jon Hamm Address 'SNL' Cast Shake-Up in Cold Open

Fresh off experiencing one of the biggest cast turnovers in the show’s history, Saturday Night Love kicked off its 48th Season by acknowledging the shake-up.

Brad Callas1385 days ago
Peyton Manning Kevin Hart Eli Manning ESPN2 2021 ManningCast
Sports

The 8 Best 'ManningCast' Moments

Peyton and Eli Manning have often stolen the spotlight on ESPN2's alternate "Monday Night Football" broadcast. Here are the 8 best moments from the program.

Aaron C. Mansfield1685 days ago
Eli Manning
Sports

Eli Manning Talks Tom Brady, His Famous Pranks, Family Legacy, and More

We recently had the opportunity to chop it up with Eli and Archie Manning about the Manning family legacy, the Super Bowl, beating Tom Brady twice, and more.

Zach Frydenlund1993 days ago
Odell Beckham #13 of the Cleveland Browns looks on
Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. Reflects on Time With Giants: 'We Were Just Never Good'

Odell Beckham Jr. reflected on his time with the New York Giants, a team he said he expected to be a member of for the entirety of his career.

Xavier Hamilton2048 days ago
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Eli and Brady
Sports

Eli Manning Finally Joins Twitter Post-Retirement and Gets Playfully Roasted by Tom Brady

Tom Brady helped welcome Eli Manning to Twitter with a hilarious back-and-forth about Manning's history of "late arrivals," and fans loved every bit of it.

Jordan Rose2247 days ago
Eli Manning walks off MetLife field for the last time as a player.
Sports

Eli Manning Will Reportedly Announce His Retirement On Friday

Following a 16-year career with the New York Giants, Eli Manning is reportedly saying goodbye to the NFL.

Gavin Evans2369 days ago
Doug Pederson
Sports

Doug Pederson's Postgame Press Conference Was Interrupted by Allegedly Drunken Fan

 It was a bizarre ending for an otherwise good Sunday for the Eagles.

Joe Price2399 days ago
Quarterback Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants
Sports

Eli Manning Is 'Likely to Start' Sunday and People Are Excited

Eli Manning's career with the New York Giants might not be over just yet.

Xavier Hamilton2418 days ago

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