Patrick Mahomes Admits He’s Been Wearing the Same Underwear on Game Days Since His Rookie Year

He said he only wears them on game days. “I clean ’em. I wash ’em. Every once in a while, at least,” he joked. “I mean, if we’re on a hot streak, I can’t wash ’em, you know? I’ve gotta just keep it rolling.”

He added, “As long as I’m winning football games, I’ll keep the superstition going.”

The Chiefs’ former backup quarterback Chad Henne previously shared that Mahomes’ special undergarments are red. When speaking with The Adam Schefter Podcast, Henne revealed that Mahomes has a game-day routine due to his baseball background.

“He has to have a certain thing each and every day,” Henne explained, per Page Six. “He comes in, he does his work. His notes are written out a certain way. Same pair of underwear, which probably not a lot of people know, on game day. He’s been wearing it since I’ve been part of it.”

Perhaps it is the underwear. Mahomes has taken his team to the Super Bowl three times, winning two of the match-ups.