Earthquake

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

People searching through debris of a collapsed building in Venezuela, with scattered furniture and rubble, under a clear sky.
Pop Culture

Cardi B, J Balvin, Maluma, and More Show Support for Venezuela After Deadly Earthquakes

Latin music stars are sending prayers and messages of solidarity as rescue crews search for survivors.

Alex Ocho23 days ago
Manny Pacquiao Raises Money for Philippines Following Earthquake: 'My Heart is Heavy'
Sports

Manny Pacquiao Launches Earthquake Relief for the Philippines: ‘My Heart Is Heavy’

The boxing legend is rallying support for food, shelter and medical aid across quake-hit Mindanao after saying his heart is heavy.

Bernadette Giacomazzo38 days ago
Oprah Winfrey speaks onstage during The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Oprah Denies Closing Her Private Road in Hawaii During Tsunami Evacuation

An 8.8-magnitude earthquake off the coast of Russia triggered a tsunami alert in Hawaii on Tuesday.

Joe Price353 days ago
A large crowd gathers at Travis Scott's concert in Milan, Italy as he energetically sings on stage wearing a white jacket and black shorts
Music

Travis Scott Concert Causes False Earthquake Alarms in Italy Yet Again as 80,000 Fans Attend Circus Maximus Tour

Locals mistook vibrations from the concert as earthquakes, similar to La Flame's show in Rome last August.

Alex Ocho724 days ago
City skyline viewed from a cobblestone waterfront at dusk, no people visible
Life

NY Earthquake: Harlem Shake Jokes, Eric Adams Jabs, Bootleg Shirts, and More Take Over Timeline

The last earthquake of this magnitude to hit the area was in 2011.

Jade Gomez834 days ago
Advertisement
Life

Los Angeles County Hit With 4.1 Magnitude Earthquake

The quake hit 12 miles off the coast of Rancho Palos Verdes on New Year's Day.

Joe Price929 days ago
Music

Sean Paul Forced to Exit Interview as Earthquake Hits Jamaica

The dancehall icon was live on Twitch when a 5.4 magnitude earthquake shook his building.

Brad Callas992 days ago
Music

French Montana Announces $100,000 Donation to Morocco Earthquake Emergency Relief Fund

The native Moroccan will be donating $100,000 to the relief fund that will provide emergency relief, including water, food, shelter, and medical support.

Mark Elibert1039 days ago
Multiple deaths reported Ecuador earthquake
Life

At Least a Dozen Dead After 6.8-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Ecuador

Officials say the strong quake struck the coastal region of Ecuador on Saturday afternoon. Emergency personnel are now trying to rescue people from the debris.

Joshua Espinoza1218 days ago
turkey hit with another earthquake
Life

Southern Turkey Hit by 6.3-Magnitude Earthquake, No Casualties Reported

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey on Monday, just a few weeks after a deadly 7.8-magnitude earthquake devastated the region.

Daniel Barna1244 days ago
Advertisement
Ghanaian soccer player Christian Atsu
Sports

Ghanaian Soccer Star Christian Atsu Found Dead in Rubble of Turkey Earthquake

Christian Atsu, a Ghanaian soccer star who played in the English Premier League, was found dead in the rubble of last week's massive earthquake in Turkey.

Brad Callas1246 days ago
Earthquake damage is pictured in Turkey
Life

More Than 36,000 Dead After 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Turkey and Syria (UPDATE)

Rescuers in Turkey and Syria pulled more survivors from the rubble caused by the recent earthquakes but said the death toll has risen to over 36,000.

Trace William Cowen1259 days ago
5.6-magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia
Life

At Least 162 Killed After 5.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Indonesia

At least 62 people were killed and hundreds of others injured after a 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck the Indonesian island of Java on Monday

Brad Callas1335 days ago
An aerial view of Kitsilano Beach is seen on June 7, 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Life

Impending Megathrust Earthquake Will Destroy Vancouver’s Water Systems

The earthquake experts warn will hit Vancouver Island and the surrounding area in coming decades could leave the region even more FUBAR than expected.

Coleman Molnar1558 days ago
earthquake screenshot from youtube
Life

Tsunami Alert Issued After 7.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern Japan

On Wednesday, northern Japan was hit with a 7.3 magnitude earthquake that has prompted a tsunami advisory warning across the eastern coast of the country.

Joe Price1586 days ago
Advertisement
4.0 magnitude earthquake rocks California's Ventura County
Life

4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks California's Ventura County

An earthquake rocked Ventura County Saturday evening, with reports indicating the 4.0 magnitude quake was centered about 6 miles northwest of Santa Paula

Brad Callas1602 days ago
lil-baby
Music

Lil Baby and Jackboy Are Teaming Up to Help Build a Hospital in Haiti

Lil Baby and Jackboy are teaming up to build a hospital in Haiti as the country continues to recover after getting hit with a 7.2 magnitude earthquake.

Jordan Rose1781 days ago
future
Music

Future Announces Benefit Concert to Raise Money for Haiti Earthquake Relief Efforts

In the wake of the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that hit Haiti two weeks ago, Future is hosting a benefit concert to raise money for the country.

Jordan Rose1788 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App