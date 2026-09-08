LaToya Ferguson
Joined May 2015 | 5 posts
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Latest Stories
HBO's 'Insecure' Shows Everyday Black Life (And That's Important)
HBO's 'Insecure's' is a must watch.
LaToya Ferguson3634 days ago
Emily Valentine: The Girl Who Set '90210' on Fire
'Beverly Hills, 90210' gave us a peek into the lifestyles of the rich and famous, but 20 years later, it's an outsider who's burned into our memories.
LaToya Ferguson4006 days ago
Welcome to 'The O.C.' Musical (B*tch)
Of course we went to see The O.C. musical.
LaToya Ferguson4035 days ago
We Watched the Entire 'Bring It On' Franchise, So You Don't Have To
We binge watched the 'Bring It On' movies. It wasn't worth it.
LaToya Ferguson4045 days ago
What a Bad Movie Feels Like: Watching 'San Andreas' in 4DX
Seeing San Andreas in 4DX is the closest to feeling up The Rock IRL
LaToya Ferguson4129 days ago
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