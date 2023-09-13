French Montana Announces $100,000 Donation to Morocco Earthquake Emergency Relief Fund

French Montana has announced he is setting up an emergency fund for Morocco, which had been stricken with a 6.9 magnitude earthquake earlier this month.

During the 2023 MTV VMAs, French took time out of presenting the award for Best R&B to reveal he has partnered with Global Citizen and CARE to provide emergency relief to those affected by the devastating earthquake. According to an official press release, the native Moroccan rapper will be donating $100,000 to the cause.

"I want to spread some love and light to Morocco they've been hit with a big earthquake," Montana said. "I'm setting up an emergency fund with Global Citizen.org/Morocco. and I will be donating myself."

The emergency fund will assist the most vulnerable populations, including women and girls, youth, and disadvantaged groups. The money donated will also provide emergency relief, including water, food, shelter, and medical support. You can head here to donate.