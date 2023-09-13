French Montana Announces $100,000 Donation to Morocco Earthquake Emergency Relief Fund

French Montana has announced he is setting up an emergency fund for Morocco, which had been stricken with a 6.9 magnitude earthquake earlier this month.
During the 2023 MTV VMAs, French took time out of presenting the award for Best R&B to reveal he has partnered with Global Citizen and CARE to provide emergency relief to those affected by the devastating earthquake. According to an official press release, the native Moroccan rapper will be donating $100,000 to the cause.
"I want to spread some love and light to Morocco they've been hit with a big earthquake," Montana said. "I'm setting up an emergency fund with Global Citizen.org/Morocco. and I will be donating myself."
The emergency fund will assist the most vulnerable populations, including women and girls, youth, and disadvantaged groups. The money donated will also provide emergency relief, including water, food, shelter, and medical support. You can head here to donate.
The 6.8 earthquake that hit Morocco killed at least 2,901 people, and injured another 5,530 people. Rescue operations with search teams from Britain, Spain and Qatar are assisting the Moroccan military, but hopes of finding more survivors is dwindling, according to NBC News.
French Montana was born and raised in Casablanca, Morocco, and immigrated to the South Bronx with his family when he was 13 years old. The 38-year-old spoke only his native languages of Moroccan Darija Arabic and French but later learned English on the streets and at school.
The rapper has been working with Global Citizen since 2017 when he traveled to Uganda to film the music video for "Unforgettable" featuring Swae Lee. With that trip, French Montana donated $100,000 to the Suubi Health Center and worked with Global Citizen to launch the #2BStrong petition, advocating for the prioritization of universal health coverage within the African Union.