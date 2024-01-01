Los Angeles County Hit With 4.1 Magnitude Earthquake

The quake in Los Angeles County comes as another unrelated quake hit the western side of Japan's main island of Honshu, per BBC News. Four people have died in the quake while many remain missing. The 7.6 magnitude quake struck around 4:10 p.m. local time on New Year's Day, triggering tsunami warnings across the western coast. There have since been 60 tremors following the initial quake.

The last major earthquake to hit California happened in December 2022 in Ferndale with a reported magnitude of 6.4.