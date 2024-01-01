Los Angeles County Hit With 4.1 Magnitude Earthquake

On New Year's Day, Los Angeles County was shaken by a 4.1 magnitude earthquake.
As reported by KTLA, the quake hit 12 miles off the coast of Rancho Palos Verdes on Monday, January 1 at approximately 8:27 a.m. The tremor was initially given a preliminary magnitude of 4.3 but was later revised down and could be felt throughout Los Angeles County, per the U.S. Geological Survey. It had a depth of over seven miles, leaving citizens from Santa Clarita and San Bernardino feeling the shake. The quake was too small to cause a tsunami and there have been no reports of property damage.
"Did anyone else feel it ? I did !" wrote Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn in a tweet. "No reports of any damages yet. We are still checking around. No tsunami threat per the Tsunami Warning Center."
The quake in Los Angeles County comes as another unrelated quake hit the western side of Japan's main island of Honshu, per BBC News. Four people have died in the quake while many remain missing. The 7.6 magnitude quake struck around 4:10 p.m. local time on New Year's Day, triggering tsunami warnings across the western coast. There have since been 60 tremors following the initial quake.
The last major earthquake to hit California happened in December 2022 in Ferndale with a reported magnitude of 6.4.