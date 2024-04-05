NY Earthquake: Harlem Shake Jokes, Eric Adams Jabs, Bootleg Shirts, and More Take Over Timeline

Nope, that shaking wasn't promo for the new Godzilla x Kong film. What millions across New York, New Jersey, and other parts of the East Coast experienced was an earthquake.

Being the social humans we are, everyone immediately checked their phones and posted to social media the same question: "Y'all felt that?"

Luckily, the earthquake clocked in a startling but relatively harmless 4.8 on the Richter scale. No major damage or injuries have been reported thus far. While aftershocks aren't impossible, experts say it's not likely.