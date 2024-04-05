NY Earthquake: Harlem Shake Jokes, Eric Adams Jabs, Bootleg Shirts, and More Take Over Timeline

Nope, that shaking wasn't promo for the new Godzilla x Kong film. What millions across New York, New Jersey, and other parts of the East Coast experienced was an earthquake.
Being the social humans we are, everyone immediately checked their phones and posted to social media the same question: "Y'all felt that?"
Luckily, the earthquake clocked in a startling but relatively harmless 4.8 on the Richter scale. No major damage or injuries have been reported thus far. While aftershocks aren't impossible, experts say it's not likely.
The last time the city experienced a quake this massive was in 1884, with a 5.0-magnitude earthquake rattling Brooklyn and beyond.
Being that this is a historic event in which nobody got hurt, let's take a look at some of the internet's best reactions:
Of course we have to respect the city's bustling bootleg scene and their absurdly fast screen printers.
On the topic of hip-hop, some even tied together Bad Boy Records' G. Dep's prison release to the incident.
Eric Adams isn't safe from criticism amid natural disasters, as he's currently under fire for his overpolicing efforts.
And everyone's favorite snarky New Yorker trope lives on because if there's one thing you shouldn't do, it's interrupt their commute.
Below, check out some other funny reactions.