NY Earthquake: Harlem Shake Jokes, Eric Adams Jabs, Bootleg Shirts, and More Take Over Timeline

The last earthquake of this magnitude to hit the area was in 2011.

Apr 05, 2024
Courtesy of Getty Images
Courtesy of Getty Images

Nope, that shaking wasn't promo for the new Godzilla x Kong film. What millions across New York, New Jersey, and other parts of the East Coast experienced was an earthquake.

Being the social humans we are, everyone immediately checked their phones and posted to social media the same question: "Y'all felt that?"

Luckily, the earthquake clocked in a startling but relatively harmless 4.8 on the Richter scale. No major damage or injuries have been reported thus far. While aftershocks aren't impossible, experts say it's not likely.

Twitter: @pcavlin

The last time the city experienced a quake this massive was in 1884, with a 5.0-magnitude earthquake rattling Brooklyn and beyond.

Being that this is a historic event in which nobody got hurt, let's take a look at some of the internet's best reactions:

Twitter: @KrangTNelson

Of course we have to respect the city's bustling bootleg scene and their absurdly fast screen printers.

Twitter: @CraigSJ

And being that the verdict is still out regarding the quality of J. Cole's Kendrick diss, of course he's being included in the festivities.

Twitter: @DeePhunk

On the topic of hip-hop, some even tied together Bad Boy Records' G. Dep's prison release to the incident.

Twitter: @Bronxbanlieue

Eric Adams isn't safe from criticism amid natural disasters, as he's currently under fire for his overpolicing efforts.

Twitter: @RobbySlowik

And everyone's favorite snarky New Yorker trope lives on because if there's one thing you shouldn't do, it's interrupt their commute.

Below, check out some other funny reactions.

Twitter: @EmpireStateBldg

Twitter: @LowKeyUHTN

Twitter: @roywoodjr

Twitter: @DDotOmen

Twitter: @NoFreeBands

Twitter: @JordanUhl

Twitter: @laylology
New York CityNews ReactionEarthquakeMemes

Latest in Life