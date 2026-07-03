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Music

Listen to EarthGang's New Algorithm-Challenging EP 'RIP Human Art'

The five-track tape marks the Atlanta duo's first project since last year's 'Ghetto Gods.'

Brad Callas1030 days ago
Music

Adam Sandler Approves of EarthGang’s "Bobby Boucher" Video Paying Tribute to ‘The Waterboy’

"Bobby Boucher" is the first release off the Dreamville duo's forthcoming EP 'EarthGang vs the Algorithm: RIP Human Art.'

Brad Callas1104 days ago
Frank Ocean performs at The Parklife Festival 2017
Music

Livestream Coachella 2023 f/ Frank Ocean, Pusha T, Bad Bunny, Metro Boomin, Rosalía, GloRilla, and More

Coachella is kicking things off this weekend with a stacked lineup including Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny, and Blackpink—and YouTube is livestreaming all six stages.

Joe Price1191 days ago
'Creed III' motion picture soundtrack
Music

Stream the Dreamville-Produced 'Creed III' Soundtrack f/ J. Cole, Big Sean, JID, Tierra Whack, and More

Fans have been patiently awaiting the soundtrack since ComplexCon 2022, where Michael B. Jordan revealed Dreamville was executive producing the album.

Joshua Espinoza1234 days ago
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Nick Cannon on Power 106
Music

Watch Nick Cannon's L.A. Leakers Freestyle Over UGK's “Int’l Players Anthem”

Fresh off founding a pediatric cancer foundation in honor of his late son, Nick Cannon paid a visit to Power 106’s L.A. Leakers on Tuesday to drop a freestyle.

Brad Callas1474 days ago
Earthgang 'Ghetto Gods (Deluxe)'
Music

EarthGang Drops 'Ghetto Gods (Deluxe)' f/ Wiz Khalifa, Smino, and More

The hip-hop duo updated the project with new cuts as well as "OG" versions of two songs—"Black Pearls" and "American Horror Story"—from the original album.

Joshua Espinoza1479 days ago
J Cole live onstage for fest post
Music

Dreamville Festival 2022 Lineup Features J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo, and More

J. Cole's Dreamville Festival is set to return next month, and the impressive lineup of artists includes Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, Moneybagg Yo, and more.

Jordan Rose1599 days ago
earthgang photo by Shamaal
Music

EarthGang Announce Biodeghettable Tour and Release New Song “Amen” f/ Musiq Soulchild

EarthGang's album 'Ghetto Gods' is drawing near, and the pair just released a new track called "Amen" featuring Musiq Soulchild and announced a tour.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1607 days ago
Best New Music This Week
Music

Best New Music This Week: Gunna, Earl Sweatshirt, JID, and More

Complex's best new music this week includes songs from Gunna, Drake, Earl Sweatshirt, JID, Cordae, Freddie Gibbs, Stevie Wonder, , and more.

Jessica Mckinney1646 days ago
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Screenshot from EarthGang video
Music

EarthGang Drop New Song and Video "All Eyes on Me"

EarthGang shared their new song "All Eyes On Me," which will appear on their upcoming 'Ghetto Gods' album. "All Eyes On Me" arrives alongside a new video.

tara mahadevan1646 days ago
J. Cole Interview with Nardwuar in Santa Monica
Music

J. Cole Says He Urged Dr. Dre to Sign an Up-and-Coming Kendrick Lamar

The Fayetteville recalled the moment during a recent interview with Nardwuar. He also spoke about basketball, the Dreamville team, his early rap days.

Joshua Espinoza1666 days ago
EarthGang new single cover art.
Music

EarthGang Release "American Horror Story" From Upcoming 'Ghetto Gods' Album

EarthGang have delivered their new song "American Horror Story." The duo are preparing to release their next album 'Ghetto Gods' in January.

Jordan Rose1683 days ago
EarthGang "Erykah"
Music

EarthGang Shows Appreciation for Erykah Badu With New Song and Video

Nearly three months after dropping "Aretha," EarthGang returns with their latest song "Erykah." The new track is accompanied by a music video.

Brad Callas1804 days ago

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