Earth Day

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Style

The North Face and Online Ceramics Partner on New Collection for Earth Day

Online Ceramics founders Elijah Funk and Alix Ross stated that the goal was to create "retro-inspired gear that celebrates Earth every day."

Trace William Cowen1548 days ago
Kuwalla Tee Operation Earth Day
Style

Montreal's Kuwalla Tee Shuts Down Operations for Earth Day 

The streetwear brand's website and warehouse will be offline for the day in a bid to get its team and customers to take action for the planet. 

Josh Walker1913 days ago
People play at the Pokemon GO augmented reality game.
Pop Culture

Pokémon Go to Offer Incentives to Users Who Pick Up Trash on Earth Day

By simply doing the right thing on Earth Day, you can earn some unique rewards.

Jose Martinez3027 days ago
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March for Science protesters march to demonstrate on April 22, 2017 in Paris
Life

Here Are the Highlights From the March for Science

Donald Trump's recent pro-fossil fuel moves have leaders of the scientific community joining the resistance.

Omar Burgess3373 days ago
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Pop Culture

Leonardo DiCaprio Compares Climate Change to Slavery During Earth Day Speech

DiCaprio was recently dubbed "Earth's leading man" by John Kerry.

Freelancer Plus3739 days ago
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Pop Culture

Here's a Zoomable 3.2 Gigapixel Image of the Earth Made With 36,422 Selfies

NASA asked people around the world to submit selfies on Earth Day, and this is what they did with them.

J. Duaine Hahn4439 days ago
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Sneakers

Is Being a Sneakerhead Bad for the Environment?

Is our habit of collecting sneakers harming the environment?

Official KLS4470 days ago
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Pop Culture

20 Green Gadgets That Don't Suck

A celebration of eco-friendly tech on Earth Day.

Gayana Sarkisova4835 days ago
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Style

The 10 Most Environmentally Friendly Homes

To celebrate Earth Day, we put together the 10 greenest homes.

Alex Morency5200 days ago
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Pop Culture

Go Green: 10 Great Earth-Friendly Gadgets Available Now

Celebrate Earth Day with these awesome eco products.

Alex Bracetti5200 days ago

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