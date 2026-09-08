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Freelancer Plus

Joined November 2014 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories

A face.

Injectable Fillers Reportedly Left Woman Blind in One Eye With Disfigured Face

One woman is taking her story public after "botched" facial fillers turned her into a recluse.

Freelancer Plus3528 days ago
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Leonardo DiCaprio Compares Climate Change to Slavery During Earth Day Speech

DiCaprio was recently dubbed "Earth's leading man" by John Kerry.

Freelancer Plus3800 days ago
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Kim Kardashian West Promotes Breastfeeding With Brilliant Social Media Blitz

Kim gives breasfeeding a social media boost.

Freelancer Plus4038 days ago
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The Internet Has Dug Up Video of the Hot Mexican Weatherwoman Playing Volleyball in Booty Shorts

Yanet García is still absolutely slaying every faction of the internet.

Freelancer Plus4088 days ago

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