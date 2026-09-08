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Alex Morency

Joined July 2014 | 29 posts
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Latest Stories

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Gallery: 15 Awesome Treehouses

New way of "hanging" out at home.

Alex Morency5242 days ago
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Awesome Rest Stop in Gori, Georgia

One stop here and you might never want to leave.

Alex Morency5247 days ago

Mickey Mouse as Mad Hatter?

Cool or creepy?

Alex Morency5247 days ago
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10 Amazing Murals You Have To See

Awesome murals from 2012.

Alex Morency5247 days ago

Avenger's Artwork Takes Center Stage In LA Exhibition

Melrose Gallery 1988 featuring Avengers artwork.

Alex Morency5248 days ago
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The CMYLK House In Portugal

Splash of color is an understatement.

Alex Morency5248 days ago
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Gallery: The Most Amazing Cadillac Tattoos

These people stay reppin' Caddy.

Alex Morency5255 days ago
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What's More Comfy Than An Ostrich Pillow?

Perfect for a cat nap. Or should we say ostrich nap..? Regardless, perfect for any type of nap.

Alex Morency5261 days ago
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Recycled Materials Have Never Looked So Good

Castor Design's new deadstock line comes out.

Alex Morency5261 days ago
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The 10 Most Environmentally Friendly Homes

To celebrate Earth Day, we put together the 10 greenest homes.

Alex Morency5261 days ago
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A New Way To Look At Coffee

Recycling Coffee Grounds

Alex Morency5262 days ago
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The Teachers House

New massive conference room in Oslo, Norway.

Alex Morency5262 days ago
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We All Float On...

Because who doesn't want a floating sofa?

Alex Morency5263 days ago
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The 10 Coolest Art Installations At Coachella

Some truly inspiring artwork at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California.

Alex Morency5266 days ago
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The 100 Most Influential Artists Of The Complex Decade

100 extraordinary artists that changed visual art and culture forever.

Alex Morency5271 days ago
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The 25 Coolest Japanese Houses

It's important to remember that less is often more.

Alex Morency5273 days ago
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Eight Movie Posters Featuring The Easter Egg

It's time to get ready for Easter.

Alex Morency5275 days ago
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Community Driven Art

From Rags to Riches.

Alex Morency5276 days ago

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